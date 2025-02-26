How to increase appetite: 9 effective methods for better hunger levels

Table of Contents Table of Contents Can you control your appetite? What is a low appetite a sign of? How often should you be feeling hungry? 9 effective ways to increase your appetite Frequently asked questions

Are you trying to gain weight or put on muscle but are struggling to consume enough calories? Low appetite levels are a common complaint that many of my training clients have come to me with, and various factors can cause it. Many people talk about how they have a hard time eating in a calorie deficit, but the opposite is true for a lot of people.

If this sounds like something you can relate to, keep reading to learn more about how to increase appetite levels in simple and practical ways!

Can you control your appetite?

Yes, you can have some control over your appetite, but it is important to keep in mind that appetite is influenced by various factors. These include things like hormone levels and physical activity. For example, hormones like ghrelin and leptin play a significant role in hunger signals — ghrelin increases appetite, while leptin helps signal satiety.

External factors, like stress or sleep, can also help determine how hungry you feel. If you are consistently not getting enough sleep or have high stress levels, you may find yourself experiencing increased hunger and cravings for unhealthy foods.

Additionally, your body’s adaptation to meal timing and portion sizes can influence how your appetite functions, so being intentional is key.

What is a low appetite a sign of?

There are many reasons why you may be experiencing less of an appetite than the average person, and these include the following:

Stress and anxiety

High stress or anxiety levels can suppress your appetite. The body produces stress hormones like cortisol, which can interfere with hunger signals, leading to a decreased desire to eat. However, for some people, it can do the opposite. According to an NIH study, “higher levels of cortisol [predict] stress-induced eating as well as binge-eating.” It really comes down to whether you are a “stress eater” or not.

Illness or infection

Low appetite can be a sign of illness or infection, as the body may redirect its energy to fight off disease. Conditions like flu, cold, or gastrointestinal issues often lead to reduced hunger.

Nutrient deficiency

Deficiencies in certain vitamins or minerals, such as vitamin B12 or iron, can reduce appetite. These deficiencies can disrupt bodily functions, including those that regulate hunger.

Medications

If you are on a medication like antibiotics, painkillers, or antidepressants, you may find that one of the side effects is a reduced appetite. People react differently to medications, but yours could be either suppressing or altering your hunger cues.

Hormonal imbalances

Hormones such as thyroid hormones and insulin play a role in appetite regulation. An imbalance, such as hypothyroidism, can lead to a decrease in hunger.

How often should you be feeling hungry?

How often you feel hungry can vary depending on your individual metabolism, activity level, and meal timing. Generally, it’s normal to feel hungry three to five times a day, especially if you’re eating balanced meals and snacks.

Hunger is typically felt about three to four hours after eating, but it can depend on the size and composition of your meals. If you’re eating nutrient-dense, balanced meals that include protein, fiber, and healthy fats, you may feel satisfied for longer periods. Frequent hunger could indicate that you’re not eating enough, or it could be influenced by other factors like stress or dehydration.

9 effective ways to increase your appetite

Eat small, frequent meals: Eating smaller meals more frequently throughout the day can help stimulate your appetite. This approach prevents feeling too full from large meals and ensures you get a consistent supply of energy, encouraging you to feel hungry at regular intervals. Exercise regularly: Physical activity boosts your metabolism and increases your need for fuel, which can enhance your appetite. Even light activities, like walking or stretching, can help stimulate hunger and make you more likely to eat. Add nutrient-dense foods: Including calorie-dense foods like nuts, seeds, and avocados can make meals more appealing and provide necessary nutrients. These foods are rich in healthy fats and can help increase your calorie intake without overwhelming your digestive system. Try herbal teas: Ginger, peppermint, and fennel teas are known to stimulate digestion and appetite. Sipping on these teas before or after meals can enhance your hunger signals and support better digestion. Increase zinc intake: Zinc is a crucial mineral for appetite regulation. Consuming zinc-rich foods like pumpkin seeds, lentils, and beans can help improve appetite and reduce feelings of nausea that may prevent eating. Manage stress: Chronic stress can suppress appetite, so finding ways to manage stress — such as meditation or deep breathing exercises — can help improve hunger levels. Reducing anxiety can help your body focus on its natural hunger cues. Avoid drinking excessive water before meals: Drinking too much water right before meals can fill you up, reducing your appetite. To avoid this, try drinking small amounts of water throughout the day instead of large amounts right before eating. Make meals visually appealing: The presentation of food can affect your desire to eat. A colorful plate with a variety of textures and flavors can stimulate your appetite and make meals more enjoyable, encouraging you to eat more. Get enough sleep: Lack of sleep can disrupt hunger hormones, making it harder to feel hungry. Aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep to regulate your appetite and improve your overall well-being.

Frequently asked questions

How can I increase my hunger fast?

To increase your hunger, try light physical activity like walking or exercise to stimulate your appetite. Drinking herbal teas like ginger or peppermint can also help. Additionally, focusing on eating smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day can encourage a stronger appetite over time.

Is there a natural appetite stimulant?

Yes, several natural appetite stimulants include ginger, peppermint, and fennel. These herbs can help stimulate digestion and increase hunger. Consult with a physician or dietician for further guidance on natural stimulants.

Which vitamins give you appetite?

Vitamins that may help stimulate appetite include vitamin B1 (thiamine), vitamin B6, and vitamin D. Thiamine supports healthy digestion, while vitamin B6 helps balance mood and metabolism. Vitamin D, particularly when deficient, can affect appetite. Ensuring you have balanced levels of these vitamins can aid appetite regulation.