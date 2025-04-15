Manage stress with these 9 powerful cortisol-reducing foods

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is cortisol? How does cortisol adversely affect the body? 9 cortisol-reducing foods to include in your diet Example day of eating to destress your body How else can you naturally reduce cortisol levels? Frequently asked questions

In a fast-paced world like ours, higher stress levels are inevitable. More than ever, it is essential to manage stress in order to not only maintain a healthy lifestyle but also to improve your quality of life. As a trainer and nutritionist, I’m always sure to mention to clients that stress can impact their success when it comes to weight loss and building muscle. One foolproof method to deal with stress is eating healthy, focusing on cortisol-reducing foods.

Elevated cortisol can adversely affect overall well-being. Thankfully, incorporating certain cortisol-reducing foods into your diet will help you manage stress and promote better health. Below, we have outlined nine examples of such foods and also detailed other ways you can naturally lower stress for optimal body and mind functioning. Keep reading to learn more!

What is cortisol?

Cortisol is also called the “stress hormone.” It is produced by the adrenal glands, which are found on top of your kidneys. The body releases cortisol when we experience short-term, long-term, or traumatic stress.

Beyond managing stress, however, cortisol also influences different systems and processes in the body, like the following:

Regulating metabolism: It controls how the body converts carbohydrates, protein, and fats into energy to ensure your body maintains the required energy level.

It controls how the body converts carbohydrates, protein, and fats into energy to ensure your body maintains the required energy level. Maintaining blood sugar: It gives the body a steady supply of glucose when you go through stressful situations or are without food for a long period.

It gives the body a steady supply of glucose when you go through stressful situations or are without food for a long period. Managing blood pressure: Cortisol influences the contraction of blood vessels to ensure your organs have an adequate blood supply.

How does cortisol adversely affect the body?

The stress response system of the body self-regulates. Once a perceived threat subsides, hormone levels like adrenaline and cortisol follow suit — they drop.

However, when the stress is continuous, and cortisol levels stay elevated, it can increase the risk of several health problems. Here are some issues that having prolonged cortisol secretion may cause both in the long and short term:

Cardiovascular issues : Elevated cortisol levels can lead to high blood pressure and increase heart disease risk and stroke.

: Elevated cortisol levels can lead to high blood pressure and increase heart disease risk and stroke. Digestive problems : It can cause or aggravate gastrointestinal issues such as indigestion or bloating.

: It can cause or aggravate gastrointestinal issues such as indigestion or bloating. Sleep disturbance : It can ruin your sleep patterns and cause insomnia or poor sleep quality.

: It can ruin your sleep patterns and cause insomnia or poor sleep quality. Mental health concerns: High cortisol levels are linked to mood disorders like depression, anxiety, and irritation.

High cortisol levels are linked to mood disorders like depression, anxiety, and irritation. Weight gain: According to a paper published by the University of Mexico, “High levels of cortisol cause fat stores and excess circulating fat to be relocated and deposited deep in the abdomen, which left unchecked can develop into or enhance obesity.”

9 cortisol-reducing foods to include in your diet

Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach, arugula, and kale are nutrient-dense and play a key role in regulating cortisol levels. They have essential minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins like B6 to support the body’s stress response.

Because of their significant fiber content, leafy greens also support gut health. There is growing evidence that the gut and brain are connected (the network of nerves that make this connection possible is referred to as the gut-brain axis). A balanced gut microbiome helps to improve stress management by influencing the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate has flavonoids that help improve blood flow to the brain, promote relaxation, and reduce anxiety. It also stimulates the production of endorphins, which combat the negative effects of stress.

Eggs

Eggs have high-quality protein, essential vitamins, and minerals, and they help regulate blood sugar levels. They are also the best natural source of choline, an essential nutrient that supports brain function and emotional well-being. Choline then produces acetylcholine, which influences the stress response.

​Legumes

Legumes (beans, lentils, and chickpeas, for example) can help lower cortisol levels due to their rich content of magnesium and B vitamins. Magnesium plays a crucial role in regulating the body’s stress response, and adequate intake has been linked to reduced cortisol production. Similarly, B vitamins have myriad benefits, including improved energy production and brain health, which can improve the body’s ability to manage stress.

Berries

Berries, such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, are rich in antioxidants which help combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. By reducing oxidative stress, these antioxidants can lower cortisol levels.

Whole grains

Whole grains like oats, brown rice, and quinoa provide steady energy. They have complex carbohydrates which produce slow-releasing energy and can help reduce mood swings and stress. The beta-glucan in oats and prebiotic fiber in brown rice support digestion. Whole grains are one way to go if you want carbs for breakfast.

Nuts

Instead of always opting for sugary snacks or pastries, you can trade those in for nuts. Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and cashews are nutrient-dense; they are packed with healthy fats, magnesium, B vitamins, and antioxidants. Nuts would help you relax, improve brain health, and prevent chronic stress.

​Avocados

Avocados can help lower stress levels due to their high content of magnesium and B vitamins, which regulate the body’s stress response and support neurotransmitter synthesis.

Green tea

Green tea contains a unique combination of L-theanine, antioxidants, and catechins, which all help regulate the body’s response to stress. Interestingly, green tea can help improve sleep quality, and quality sleep is essential not only to ease stress but also to reduce visceral fat.

Example day of eating to destress your body

Incorporating food rich in nutrients that help manage cortisol levels is highly beneficial to reducing stress. If you are looking for the best way to combine the different options, here’s an example day:

Breakfast : Start with a vegetable omelet that includes eggs and leafy greens like spinach. Pair it with roasted sweet potatoes and a side of sliced oranges.

: Start with a vegetable omelet that includes eggs and leafy greens like spinach. Pair it with roasted sweet potatoes and a side of sliced oranges. Morning snack : A handful or two of nuts is a great option.

: A handful or two of nuts is a great option. Lunch : Have a salad made with kale, baked salmon, cherry tomatoes, and avocado, and dress it with apple cider vinegar and a bit of turmeric.

: Have a salad made with kale, baked salmon, cherry tomatoes, and avocado, and dress it with apple cider vinegar and a bit of turmeric. Afternoon snack : Enjoy a serving of Greek yogurt topped with blueberries or strawberries.

: Enjoy a serving of Greek yogurt topped with blueberries or strawberries. Dinner: Have grilled chicken and vegetables served with brown rice.

How else can you naturally reduce cortisol levels?

Apart from eating healthy, there are many other ways to naturally lower cortisol levels. Here are some for you to try:

Engage in regular physical activity : Engaging in moderate exercise can help reduce stress and decrease cortisol levels.

: Engaging in moderate exercise can help reduce stress and decrease cortisol levels. Adequate sleep : Prioritizing sleep would go a long way. Try to get seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

: Prioritizing sleep would go a long way. Try to get seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Practice mindfulness : Try meditation, deep breathing, and yoga.

Try meditation, deep breathing, and yoga. Reduce caffeine and sugar intake: A diet high in added sugars likely leads to higher cortisol levels. Also, it’s expedient to avoid food and drinks with caffeine at least six hours before you go to bed.

A diet high in added sugars likely leads to higher cortisol levels. Also, it’s expedient to avoid food and drinks with caffeine at least six hours before you go to bed. Try to maintain healthy relationships: Cultivating strong, positive relationships plays a significant role in managing stress. Research shows that people in good relationships have reduced responses to stress.

Frequently asked questions

How can I lower my cortisol levels quickly?

To quickly lower cortisol levels, practice deep breathing exercises and meditation. Also, limit caffeine intake and ensure you get adequate sleep to manage and reduce stress levels.

What is the best cortisol blocker?

Incorporating certain supplements into your routine can help reduce cortisol. Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil help to regulate the body’s stress response system. Magnesium can balance cortisol. Other supplements that can help are ashwagandha and Rhodiola rosea.

What vitamin reduces cortisol?

Vitamin C plays a major role in reducing cortisol levels. It can lower blood pressure and decrease salivary cortisol concentration after psychological stress. Incorporating vitamin C-rich foods such as oranges into your diet helps you manage stress. Supplementing with vitamin B12 is also a great idea.