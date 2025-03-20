Before you tee off, these are some of the best golf stretches to try

Stretching before you take your first swing is advised by most golf professionals and fitness experts. If your muscles are constricted, you’ll be warming up for the first few holes instead of taking more effective swings. Stretches promote blood circulation and get your muscles moving and ready to go.

You’ll see most professional golfers and golf enthusiasts with their own stringent pre-round routine that includes their preferred stretches.

What are the best golf stretches to do before a round?

Some of the best stretches are for your back, shoulders, and arms because those are the muscles that take the front seat with your swings. You’ll also want to stretch your legs to prepare a more sturdy foundation for every strike.

You should ultimately do the stretches that feel best for you and allow you to enhance your performance. Some golfers have an entire full-body stretching routine and are fully aware of the benefits of stretching.

Here are some of the best stretches to do before you tee off.

The forward fold

The forward fold or uttanasana is a yoga pose where you slowly bend forward to touch your toes. This move loosens your back muscles and hamstrings and helps your golf swing posture.

Start in a standing position. Slowly bend your torso forward in front of your legs as if you’re folding over, trying to reach your toes. You can rest your hands on your shins, elbows, or the floor. Take deep breaths and let your entire upper body hang down to the floor. Hold the pose before slowly bringing yourself back up to the standing position.

Sun Salutation

Stretching your arms up above your head doesn’t just feel good; it also helps prep you for the game because you’ll definitely be using your arms a lot.

Start in a standing position with your arms straight down by your sides. Bring your arms out to the sides and up to the ceiling. Place your palms together above your head and lift your gaze up. Hold the pose before bringing your arms back down by your sides in the starting position.

Shoulder rolls

Arm circles and shoulder rolls help promote blood circulation and put your shoulders and arms through the full range of motion.

Roll your shoulders around in a full circle several times. Now, do the same with your arms.

Forearm stretches

Stretching your forearms and wrists is also a good idea since you’ll need to grip that club and perfect the mechanics of the swing. Loosen up your forearm flexor and extensor muscles with this stretch. There are slightly different ways you can do this stretch, but you should feel it in your forearms, wrists, and fingers.

Place one arm out in front of you and hold up your hand as if you’re saying ‘Stop.’ With your other hand, gently pull back your fingers until you feel a good stretch in your forearms and wrist.

Hamstring and calf stretch

Try calf raises to stretch your calves and a simple hamstring stretch for those hammies. Golfers often have tight hamstrings and calves.

How to do standing calf raises on an exercise step:

Stand upright on an exercise step. Make sure you’re standing on the balls of your feet with your toes and the front of your feet resting up on the exercise step. Engage your core and calves, and raise your heels off the floor as high as you can. Slowly lower your heels back down to the starting position.

How to do a seated hamstring stretch (you can also do this move standing up if you’re trying to stretch on the course.

Sit on a soft surface like a yoga mat and place one leg out in front of you. Your other foot can rest against the inner thigh of your extended leg. Keep your back straight and lean forward as if you’re reaching for your toes. You’ll feel a stretch on those hamstrings at the back of your legs. If you can’t touch your toes, just rest your hands on the floor next to your leg. Hold the pose for 30 seconds. Gently bring yourself back to the starting position. Repeat with your other leg.

Lunge

A lunge engages your leg muscles and helps you optimize your balance, stability, and swing.

How to do a lunge: