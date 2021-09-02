Best Cheap Bowflex Deals for September 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

So, we’re almost three full months into 2021. How is your New Year’s resolution to get into shape working out? If you’re off to a rocky start, there’s still time to time to take advantage of some cheap Bowflex deals online.

As working out from home has become our new normal, you may find yourself willing to finally invest in some quality fitness equipment. There’s only so much you can do with a five-pack of resistance bands, after all. Bowflex is a major player in the home gym equipment space and offers everything from Bowflex dumbbells, to Bowflex bikes and treadmills.

If you’re looking to kickstart your fitness resolutions and score a cheap Bowflex deal you’ve come to the right place. We’ve highlighted all of the big savings currently out there so you can train with high-quality yet cheap fitness equipment at home.

What Different Bowflex Exercise Equipment is There?

Bowflex is one of the leading workout equipment manufacturers and the brand has a ton of offerings on the market.

Let’s start with the brand’s most popular piece of equipment — the Bowflex max trainer. Think of it as an elliptical meets stair stepper. It doesn’t take up a ton of space and is great for burning calories (and losing love handles) quickly. It’s also a versatile low-resistance workout, making a great investment for the entire family. With over 15 levels of resistance, a USB charging port, a backlit monitor, and a compact design, you’ll be at peak physical condition in no time.

You can’t go wrong with a Bowflex treadmill. Over the course of the pandemic, a lot of people have gone back to the basics, aka the treadmill that was rusting in their garage. Treadmills are an incredibly simple yet versatile piece of equipment and they can last a very long time if you invest in a good one. Bowflex has a ton of options that come with features like backlit LCD screens, integrated speakers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, iOS, and Android compatibility, steep inclines of up to 15 degrees, and high speeds.

Bowflex is also great for anyone looking to save money on home gym exercise bikes. While many people around us have drunk the Peloton Kool-Aid, cycling bikes do not need to be absurdly expensive to be effective. The Bowflex C6 bike can be paired easily with cycling apps and comes in at under a thousand dollars. With 100 adjustable magnetic resistance levels, two bottle holders for dumbbells, and a ten-year warranty, the bike is comparable to a Peloton. Plus, you aren’t locked into any one ecosphere — try the Zwift app or get an Equinox + membership for access to SoulCycle spin classes for the SoulCycle at-home bike. It doesn’t have the flashy name but it does offer a sleek design, a smooth ride, and all the features a Peloton offers. Overpay if your heart desires, but the C6 bike is definitely a steal.

And finally, there’s nothing handier and more cost-effective than one of the Bowflex home gyms. Yearly gym memberships can really add up, especially if you are paying for the entire family. It’s also a lot safer nowadays to workout from the comfort of your home. These sets are compact and a good option for someone living in a cramped apartment. Take the Bowflex kettlebell set for example. It’s incredibly durable and one single item can transform from 8 pounds to up to 40 pounds. You are able to customize the home gym to your liking and some of the popular trainer options include things like a vertical bench press, squat bars, aerobic rowers, and a leg developer.

