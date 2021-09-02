  1. Fitness
Best Cheap Bowflex Deals for September 2021

By

So, we’re almost three full months into 2021. How is your New Year’s resolution to get into shape working out? If you’re off to a rocky start, there’s still time to time to take advantage of some cheap Bowflex deals online.

As working out from home has become our new normal, you may find yourself willing to finally invest in some quality fitness equipment. There’s only so much you can do with a five-pack of resistance bands, after all. Bowflex is a major player in the home gym equipment space and offers everything from Bowflex dumbbells, to Bowflex bikes and treadmills.

If you’re looking to kickstart your fitness resolutions and score a cheap Bowflex deal you’ve come to the right place. We’ve highlighted all of the big savings currently out there so you can train with high-quality yet cheap fitness equipment at home.

Today’s Best Cheap Bowflex Deals

Bowflex 3.1 Bench

$148 $250
While it isn't the latest adjustable bench in Bowflex's catalog, the Bowflex 3.1 is still a worthy workout bench for any home gym that can get the job done.
Buy at Walmart

Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16"

$1,700 $2,000
The Bowflex VeloCore may be a stationary bike but it's engineered to sway, bend, and rock to increase the intensity of your riding experience. This will work out your arms and core as well.
Buy at Best Buy

Bowflex EZ Pro Heart Rate Monitor Watch in Red

$95 $145
Bowflex Heart Rate Monitor Watch features a fast and accurate ECG heart rate and a large LCD for easy viewing.
Buy at Sears

Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym

$999 $1,299
The Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym has more than 26 strength exercises using Blowflex Quick Change Power Rods. Overall, there are more than 50 exercises for a total body workout.
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell (Single)

$649 $990
Say goodbye to multiple dumbbells cluttering your space. A simple turn of a dial can automatically change your weight resistance. Molding around metal plates enables smooth lifts and quieter workouts.
Buy at Walmart

Bowflex TreadClimber TC200

$2,499 $2,999
This revamped Bowflex TreadClimber TC200 has enhanced digital connectivity, increased console interactivity, and bold new design, for a premier walking workout experience.
Buy Now

Bowflex SelecTech Adjustable Dumbbell Weights (Pair) + Stand w/ Media Rack

$1,458 $2,980
Upgrade your home workout with this bundle of dumbbell weights and stand with media rack. It is space-saving and easy to assemble, perfect for your home gym.
Buy at Walmart
Low Inventory!

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Workout Exercise Dumbbells w/ Adjustable Weight (2 Pack)

$1,299 $2,640
A complete adjustable dumbbell weight (10lbs-90lbs) set in a single pair of weights! Don't miss out on this hot selling item!
Buy at Walmart

Bowflex SelectTech Stand with Media Rack

$158 $200
This Bowflex stand is ergonomically designed to make weightlifting at home more comfortable and safe. It also has a built-in media rack for smartphones so you can watch and follow training videos.
Buy at Walmart

Bowflex TreadClimber TC100

$1,899 $2,599
This 3-in-1 Bowflex TreadClimber TC100 lets you upgrade your workout and helps you burn 2.5 times more calories while being easy on your joints.
Buy Now

Bowflex - Treadmill 7 - Black

$1,700 $2,400
This Bowflex 7 Treadmill offers custom training options, personalized coaching, and access to all the best streaming entertainment. EnjoyComfort Tech™ deck cushioning and 100+ unique workout programs!
Buy at Best Buy

Bowflex 5.1S Bench

$350 $400
The Bowflex 5.1S adjustable workout bench is a great way to keep fit without going to the gym. It's incredibly versatile for most home workouts and can be stowed away when not in use.
Buy at Best Buy

What Different Bowflex Exercise Equipment is There?

Bowflex is one of the leading workout equipment manufacturers and the brand has a ton of offerings on the market.

Let’s start with the brand’s most popular piece of equipment — the Bowflex max trainer. Think of it as an elliptical meets stair stepper. It doesn’t take up a ton of space and is great for burning calories (and losing love handles) quickly. It’s also a versatile low-resistance workout, making a great investment for the entire family. With over 15 levels of resistance, a USB charging port, a backlit monitor, and a compact design, you’ll be at peak physical condition in no time.

You can’t go wrong with a Bowflex treadmill. Over the course of the pandemic, a lot of people have gone back to the basics, aka the treadmill that was rusting in their garage. Treadmills are an incredibly simple yet versatile piece of equipment and they can last a very long time if you invest in a good one. Bowflex has a ton of options that come with features like backlit LCD screens, integrated speakers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, iOS, and Android compatibility, steep inclines of up to 15 degrees, and high speeds.

Bowflex is also great for anyone looking to save money on home gym exercise bikes. While many people around us have drunk the Peloton Kool-Aid, cycling bikes do not need to be absurdly expensive to be effective. The Bowflex C6 bike can be paired easily with cycling apps and comes in at under a thousand dollars. With 100 adjustable magnetic resistance levels, two bottle holders for dumbbells, and a ten-year warranty, the bike is comparable to a Peloton. Plus, you aren’t locked into any one ecosphere — try the Zwift app or get an Equinox + membership for access to SoulCycle spin classes for the SoulCycle at-home bike. It doesn’t have the flashy name but it does offer a sleek design, a smooth ride, and all the features a Peloton offers. Overpay if your heart desires, but the C6 bike is definitely a steal.

And finally, there’s nothing handier and more cost-effective than one of the Bowflex home gyms. Yearly gym memberships can really add up, especially if you are paying for the entire family. It’s also a lot safer nowadays to workout from the comfort of your home. These sets are compact and a good option for someone living in a cramped apartment. Take the Bowflex kettlebell set for example. It’s incredibly durable and one single item can transform from 8 pounds to up to 40 pounds. You are able to customize the home gym to your liking and some of the popular trainer options include things like a vertical bench press, squat bars, aerobic rowers, and a leg developer.

For more great deals for your home gym, make sure to check out the best dumbbell deals, best exercise bike deals, and best treadmill deals.

