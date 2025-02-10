Are fitness trackers worth it? How to decide if you need one

Table of Contents Table of Contents What do fitness trackers do? Who are fitness trackers best for? Factors to note when purchasing a fitness tracker Top fitness trackers for you to consider Are fitness trackers worth it? Frequently asked questions

Keeping track of your fitness can be challenging. That’s why many people use fitness trackers — high-tech watches that can measure heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep quality, physical activity, and more. Some people swear by fitness trackers, some people refuse them just as fervently, and most people are in the middle.

This leaves a lot of those in the middle wondering whether a fitness tracker is worth the price. As a trainer, I have had many clients ask me if trackers could make their weight loss or bulking journeys more efficient, as they could have access to more data. While this is true, they can also be expensive, so it’s important to be sure you’re making the right choice. How can you tell if a fitness tracker will be right for you?

Recommended Videos

In this article, we’ll look at who will find fitness trackers to be worth it and who might not, plus how to choose one and reviews for a few top brands. Then we’ll answer the question once and for all: Are fitness trackers worth it? And are they worth it for you?

What do fitness trackers do?

Fitness trackers measure and record a wide variety of data about your body. The basic ones can measure your movements and your heart rate. More advanced trackers can measure blood oxygen, track your sleep, and even calculate how many calories you’ve burned in a day.

Most fitness trackers interface with smartphone apps to display the information on a larger screen than a watch. The app will allow you to view trends over time and see your health at a glance. Some fitness trackers can also act like a second phone display, letting you read texts and control your music on your wrist, so you don’t have to take out your phone for simple texts.

Many fitness trackers send you alerts under certain circumstances, such as if your heartbeat becomes irregular. For people with heart conditions, this can help you track your symptoms and slow down when you experience early warning signs.

Who are fitness trackers best for?

Fitness trackers are great for workout enthusiasts who want to reach their fullest potential. If you’re in the gym regularly, keeping track of your gains, and trying to avoid plateauing, a fitness tracker might be a good fit for your life.

If you meal plan, use a food journal, or calculate your calories, you might also get good use out of a fitness tracker. Some of them have food-tracking apps that go with them, and some calculate calories burned, but all of them are designed to help you keep track of your progress. If you’re the type that likes to track progress in one area (food), fitness trackers can help you measure your progress in fitness and health as well.

Another group of people who might appreciate fitness trackers are those who aren’t deeply interested in exercise but who want to be more active and healthy. Studies show that simply having a tracker like a Fitbit can prompt people to do moderate exercises like walking. (On the other hand, most of these studies are short-term, and it’s possible that the habits don’t last.)

Factors to note when purchasing a fitness tracker

There are a few important factors in choosing the best fitness tracker. Price is a big one — this is often a major purchase, akin to buying a new phone. You should also look at features because not all of them overlap, even on the top brands. Check that the brand you’re looking at has the features you’re most excited about.

Since you’ll be wearing this fitness tracker all the time, you’ll also want to make sure it looks good and is comfortable to wear. If possible, find a store where you can try it on in person to be sure you like the way it feels.

Top fitness trackers for you to consider

Garmin

The Garmin watch is both a smartwatch and a fitness tracker, and it can pair with both Apple and Android products. It can measure not just heart rate and steps but hydration level, stress, and more. It can even give GPS directions!

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has the most valuable features, like calorie expenditure tracking for various sports, and it’s water resistant for swimming or diving. It has a pretty long battery life, too, and it includes a lot of smartwatch functionality.

WHOOP

The WHOOP has no screen; it just collects data and sends it to your phone. Because of its minimal design, it’s less distracting and invasive. It is both comfortable and attractive, and it won’t have you constantly checking it for notifications or data. This fitness tracker is ideal for those who want to focus on optimizing recovery and sleep.

Are fitness trackers worth it?

Fitness trackers may be worth it for many people. There are two general categories of people who would find a fitness tracker worth it: fitness buffs who want a lot of data and people who want a kick in the pants to get them moving.

For fitness buffs, trackers can collect data about your performance, your calorie intake, your expenditure, and your sleep and recovery. If you want a simple way to track a lot of data points, fitness trackers might be worth it for you.

If you need motivation to move more, a fitness tracker is probably worth it, but it doesn’t need to be a fancy or top-of-the-line one. A basic pedometer that encourages you to walk 10,000 steps a day might be all you need.

Frequently asked questions

Do you actually need a fitness tracker?

No, you don’t absolutely need a fitness tracker. There are analog ways to track most data points, and many of them won’t help you much, even if you do. However, a fitness tracker can be a helpful addition that improves your routine.

What are the disadvantages of fitness trackers?

Fitness trackers can make people more anxious: “Compared with nonusers, wearable users reported higher rates of symptom monitoring and preoccupation… and treatment concerns,” an AHA study reports. They can cause you to focus too much on your health data. Other downsides include the need for regular charging and the fact that wearing it at night to track sleep could be uncomfortable.

Are fitness trackers actually accurate?

Fitness trackers aren’t perfect (and some are worse than others), but in general, they’re accurate enough for most purposes. More complex trackers, like calorie calculators, are more likely to be off since they have to estimate some information about your body to get the correct answer.