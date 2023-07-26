Ermenegildo Zegna sale: Get up to $2,725 off at Saks Fifth

If you’re all about high-end fashion, you’re going to love the sale at Saks Fifth Avenue right now. There are some huge discounts on all manners of clothing from Ermenegildo Zegna, the Italian luxury fashion house. Founded in 1910, the company remains one of the classiest options in men’s fashion. Previously, actors like Jamie Dornan and Adrien Brody have been featured in their advertising campaigns. Keen to look that stylish? Let’s take a look at some of what’s available in the Zegna sale. As always, your smartest move is to hit the button below to see the full sale to see what appeals most to you.

What to shop for in the Zegna sale

Knowing the best men’s style tips only takes you so far without the right clothing. Zegna is certainly the right clothing being easily one of the best clothing brands for anyone who can afford high-end threads. With nearly one hundred items in the sale, there’s no shortage of options here.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking for a timeless ensemble, we recommend the Zegna Striped Pure Linen Shirt, paired with some Zegna Stretch Linen-Cotton Pants. The shirt costs $345 reduced from $575 and looks particularly great in tan. Team it up with some navy Zegna Stretch Linen-Cotton pants that are down to $414 from $690 and you’ve got something that will look great in every situation.

Alternatively, you might want to consider buying a cool-looking Zegna Mixed Media Puffer-Front Jacket for $1,040 instead of $3,350. It offers rib-knit cuffs and long sleeves, with a zip-front closure and side zip pockets so it’s practical as well as good looking. Made from 54% wool and 46% cotton, it’s sure to keep you comfy throughout the day. A 100% calf leather trim adds to the premium touch of the jacket. It’s just one of the many shirts and jackets in the sale that will look great on a date, work meeting, or anything else for that matter.

There are countless other things in the Zegna sale at Saks Fifth Avenue with even pocket squares available from $78. Depending on your size, you might even be able to score a Zegna Comfort Button-front shirt for $129 saving you $216 off the regular price of $345. Check out the full sale at Saks Fifth Avenue now to see how you could save.

Editors' Recommendations