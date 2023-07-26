 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Ermenegildo Zegna sale: Get up to $2,725 off at Saks Fifth

Jen Allen
By

If you’re all about high-end fashion, you’re going to love the sale at Saks Fifth Avenue right now. There are some huge discounts on all manners of clothing from Ermenegildo Zegna, the Italian luxury fashion house. Founded in 1910, the company remains one of the classiest options in men’s fashion. Previously, actors like Jamie Dornan and Adrien Brody have been featured in their advertising campaigns. Keen to look that stylish? Let’s take a look at some of what’s available in the Zegna sale. As always, your smartest move is to hit the button below to see the full sale to see what appeals most to you.

What to shop for in the Zegna sale

Knowing the best men’s style tips only takes you so far without the right clothing. Zegna is certainly the right clothing being easily one of the best clothing brands for anyone who can afford high-end threads. With nearly one hundred items in the sale, there’s no shortage of options here.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking for a timeless ensemble, we recommend the Zegna Striped Pure Linen Shirt, paired with some Zegna Stretch Linen-Cotton Pants. The shirt costs $345 reduced from $575 and looks particularly great in tan. Team it up with some navy Zegna Stretch Linen-Cotton pants that are down to $414 from $690 and you’ve got something that will look great in every situation.

Alternatively, you might want to consider buying a cool-looking Zegna Mixed Media Puffer-Front Jacket for $1,040 instead of $3,350. It offers rib-knit cuffs and long sleeves, with a zip-front closure and side zip pockets so it’s practical as well as good looking. Made from 54% wool and 46% cotton, it’s sure to keep you comfy throughout the day. A 100% calf leather trim adds to the premium touch of the jacket. It’s just one of the many shirts and jackets in the sale that will look great on a date, work meeting, or anything else for that matter.

There are countless other things in the Zegna sale at Saks Fifth Avenue with even pocket squares available from $78. Depending on your size, you might even be able to score a Zegna Comfort Button-front shirt for $129 saving you $216 off the regular price of $345. Check out the full sale at Saks Fifth Avenue now to see how you could save.

Editors' Recommendations

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Omega has debuted 11 new Seamaster watches — and they’re incredible
Omega Seamaster Ultra Deep watch close up

 

The Omega Seamaster collection, born in 1948 as part of Omega's centennial celebration, has an incredible history. It was on the wrist of Victor Vescovo when he reached 10, 935 meters in the Mariana Trench in 2019, breaking world records. It was chosen for space missions by NASA when it was wrapped around the wrist of Eugene Cernan on the moon in 1972. It's probably most recognizable to James Bond fans who have seen it worn by Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, from GoldenEye in 1995 to No Time to Die in 2021. It's become one of the most iconic and popular models in the world of horology, thanks to its association with some of the most famous and influential figures in history.

Read more
The 10 best Swiss watch brands: Get a luxury timepiece
These are the best of the best watch brands in Switzerland
Man in suit wearing an Omega

The international watch market is a vast industry full of stellar brands — some have been around for centuries, while others debuted only a decade ago. Breaking it down to the best brands is a daunting task. But what if you broke it down to simply Swiss watch companies? Well, that is still a daunting task, as dozens of luxury watch brands have set the standard for watchmaking around the world. Swiss watches are the center of the watch universe, but there are still some that stand above the rest.

Some brands on this list were born and built in Switzerland; others came from elsewhere but are now based in the watch capital of the world. If you are looking to buy a Swiss watch, you can go with the tried and true luxury brands that everyone knows or the new kids on the block looking to overtake the industry. Either way, there is a watch company on this list to fit your needs. Here are the best Swiss watch brands out there.

Read more
We tried them all, and this is our favorite Apple Watch Ultra band
Out of all the bands for the Apple Watch Ultra, this one is the best
Apple watch with Orange Alpine Loop

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be the company's most rugged smartwatch. It may be the most rugged smartwatch on the market. It is intended to reach the highest peaks or the deepest depths. It can withstand the most sweltering heat and the blustering freezes without losing its ability to function. Apple boasts that every explorer has a packing list of essentials they need to survive whatever comes their way, and they have done what they can to strap as many as possible to your wrist. But of course, you can't pack for the adventure without the right strap.

With the release of the Apple Watch Ultra, the company had to develop a new line of bands that could also withstand the same environments and temperatures as the watch. What they came up with was an innovative trilogy of bands that can stand with the watch whether you are climbing Mount Everest, traversing the Sahara, trekking the Amazon, on exploring the deepest parts of the ocean. Our favorite of the three is the Alpine Loop, made specifically for the literal peak of exploration on a mountaintop.

Read more