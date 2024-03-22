 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Ends soon: Get up to 28% off Burberry jackets, shirts, and more

Victoria Garcia
By
Burberry Kensington
Burberry

Brand loyalty is something that most companies strive for. They want you to be decked out from head to toe in their designs, especially ones that incorporate a recognizable logo or print. Many men have remained loyal to Burberry for years on end due to their crisp, clean and stylish look. If you are one of those guys, we’ve got a Burberry sale just for you.

Right now on Gilt, you can get up to 28% off jackets, shirts, bags, shoes, belts and more from Burberry. As one of the best suit brands for men, Burberry immediately gives your closet a sophisticated and refined feel. If you want to update some of your accessories and apparel from this popular designer, now is the perfect time to do so. Click the button below to start shopping ASAP because this sale only lasts a few more days.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Burberry sale

Burberry has some of the best luxury wallet and card holder options available during this sale. For those who are a fan of the brand’s classic plaid print, you can shop the Vintage Check E-Canvas & Leather Card Holder for $200, the E-Canvas Bi-Fold Wallet for $300 or the Exaggerated Check E-Canvas & Leather Card Case for $200. You’ll also find other accessories including footwear, backpacks, leather belts, duffel bags and bucket hats.

Related

Keep your outfits looking fresh and clean with refined apparel options from Burberry that you can wear on repeat no matter what time of year it is. For fancier occasions, shop the Tailored Wool & Mohair-Blend Blazer for $1,000 or the plain white Woven Shirt for $470. Looking for more casual apparel? Don’t worry, you can browse polo shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, shorts and a few outerwear options. The footwear choices found on sale range from leather booties and loafers to canvas and high-top sneakers and even a few pair of slides.

You only have a few more days to shop this amazing deal on Gilt where you can find Burberry apparel and accessories for up to 28%. All Burberry aficionados, make sure you take advantage of this deal and add new items to your wardrobe.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Brooks Brothers sale: Suits, shirts, ties, and more, from $40
Someone wearing the Brooks Brothers Herringbone Knit Sport Coat.

Suit up this spring with new dress shirts, ties, suits and blazers from Brooks Brothers. All of these items are a great way to spruce up your wardrobe with high-end and dressier options. Luckily for you, you can grab all of these types of apparel on sale at Gilt for a limited time.

Starting at $40, you can find anything you need to wear to the office, a dinner party or to a wedding reception. Brooks Brothers is a great brand to incorporate into your closet for a fresh, crisp and all-American style. Click the button below to start shopping over 400 styles that are on currently on sale.

Read more
Burberry sale: Up to $550 off jackets, wallets, scarves, and more
Burberry Kensington

Gilt is hosting a huge sale on all things Burberry with extensive discounts on a little bit of everything that the designer brand has to offer. Whether you’re looking for one of the best designer wallet sales, a new jacket hoodie, or simply a new belt, you can find it here. There are over 160 different items in the Burberry sale so there isn’t room to list everything. Instead, we’ve picked out some favorites below and also provided you with the button to press to see the full sale for yourself.

What to shop for in the Burberry sale
Burberry is a hugely popular brand for all kinds of things. One of the best suit brands around, it’s also a big name in the best trench coat world. One such highlight is the classic

Read more
Best men’s designer wallet sales: Gucci, Burberry, and more
Wayfinder Daybreaker Bifold Wallet

When buying a new wallet, you need one of the best men’s wallet brands to start you off. Such designer brands are a worthwhile investment but everyone loves to save money while also snapping up a sweet new wallet. We’ve picked out all the best men’s designer wallet sales going on right now with major brands like Burberry, Fendi, and Gucci all enjoying deep discounts right now. If you’re keen to buy one of the best wallets while also saving some money, keep reading while we take you through everything we know.
Today’s best men’s designer wallet sales
Some great designer wallet sales are going on. These include discounts on Gucci, Fendi, Burberry, Saint Laurent and Givenchy. With so many different styles, we’ve broken things down to the key highlights but it makes sense to click on each link to see for yourself.

Burberry:

Read more