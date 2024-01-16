Gucci, Coach, Burberry, and more

Although it may not be your first thought, it’s time to replace your old wallet. Not only is that wallet probably falling apart, but it lacks the sophistication and style you need to pull together your whole look. As small as it may seem, a wallet or card holder is the perfect classic accessory that can elevate a man’s outfit even more. Because wallets and card holders don’t get as much, the ideal item you can invest in for a long-term luxury.

Investing in a luxury wallet or card holder is a simple and sleek accessory you can add to your everyday look and an investment that’ll last. No matter what your style is, there are plenty of luxury wallets that’ll speak to you. Coming from some iconic brands like Gucci and Coach, these are the ideal small luxury pieces to start you on your designer brand journey.

Christian Louboutin Men’s Coolcard Two-Tone Leather Wallet

An iconic brand, Christian Louboutin is the perfect way to go if you want a stylish wallet with some boldness. These two-toned leather wallets are anything but subtle in a sea of neutrals and dull wallets. With a statement red hue that covers the outside and inside of the wallet and the iconic Louboutin wallet, there’s no way you can forget your wallet now. For $470, this Christian Louboutin wallet is a stunning statement piece.

Ferragamo Men’s Revival Gancini Bi-Fold Leather Wallet

Ferragamo has the solution for your wallet worries if you love the idea of a bold accent color that makes your wallet pop. While the outside leather is a simple black with the Ferragamo logo added to the corner, the inside looks entirely different. You can have the best quiet luxury and statement style with a bold red leather accent inside. This wallet contains six card slots and one bill compartment to hold all your necessities in the sleekest design.

ROYCE New York Leather RFID-Blocking 100-Step Wallet

Following the two-toned color wallet trend, ROYCE New York is a more understated luxury piece that’ll still give you sophistication without all the flash. Unlike the previous options, the Leather RFID-Blocking 100-Step Wallet comes in various color combinations, allowing you to pick out your favorite pairing. By coming in at $120, this luxury wallet is practical and won’t leave your wallet empty.

Rodd & Gunn Lewis Tops Track Leather Card Case

Those who are more in favor of a rustic and vintage look will love the look of this Rodd & Gynn Leather Card Case. Not only does this wallet come in elegant distressed leather, but the rich colors give you the ideal wealthy look. This leather card case is the perfect timeless piece to finish your look for years to come by giving you a more everyday and used look. Instead of the modern trends, this classic wallet has six card slots and an embossed logo for subtle luxury. By coming in at $95, this Rodd & Gunn piece is still reasonable, considering the high-quality manufacturing and material.

Burberry Chase Check Money Clip Card Case

No matter what you are looking for, you can’t go wrong with a Burberry piece. As one of the most iconic and established luxury brands on the market, the Burberry London Check Money Clip Card Case is the perfect example of how you can blend sophisticated design and a pop of statement. With the renowned check pattern, you can get a slim design that’s also modern and chic. Regardless of where you go, everyone knows the classic checkered pattern. There is enough space to hold all your items with an exterior money clip, three exterior card slots, a center slip compartment, and two slip pockets.

Gucci ​​GG Marmont Leather Bi-Fold Wallet

Although Gucci is known for its out-of-the-box colors and prints, this GG Marmont Leather Bi-Fold Wallet is sleek and minimal. With the iconic double G logo attached to the outside, this wallet still holds some of that flashiness of the brand. However, the textured leather material helps this piece stand out and seem less over-the-top and more lowkey. This wallet also gives you two options: a double GG logo in gold or black, depending on how subtle you want the logo to appear. With gentle care, this wallet will stay in style for years. Although its $540 price tag might seem steep, it’s certainly a fair price if you consider how long it will likely hold up.

Coach Slim Billfold Wallet With Large Horse And Carriage Print

Coach has the perfect option if you miss some of that logo and printed action. The Slim Billfold Wallet with Large Horse and Carriage Print is similar to your casual, everyday wallet but gives you that vintage Coach charm. You get a little of everything with this piece, with various compartments in color-blocking hues. Ideal for those who enjoy a more retro approach to luxury, Coach is a great transitional luxury piece that’ll give you a high-quality design for a fraction of the cost of other designers. At only $125, this Coach wallet is more updated for those who refuse to give up on their reliable pieces.

