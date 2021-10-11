The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Break out the beats and the scratchy tape: Xbox is bringing you back to 2001 with a skate video complete with throwback sneakers.

In the skate tape pulled straight from the start of the century, an Xbox camera crew followed a group of friends boarding through their day and rocking the new Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers. The clip’s release accompanied an Oct. 6 announcement that this new adidas Xbox collaboration celebrates the game system’s first generation, launched 20 years ago. In the clip, skaters even take a break from ollies and nollies to get in some “Halo: Combat Evolved” on the original Xbox.

This first console-inspired sneaker honors Xbox’s heritage with translucent green soles similar to the Xbox’s first clear, neon green housing that marked the first-ever generation of gaming at Microsoft. The adidas Forum Tech design balances nostalgia while embracing modern technology with official Xbox branding on the tongue married with Adidas’ Boost cushioning in the midsole.

This athletic gamer partnership kicks off the global launch of Xbox’s “Always Played In. Never Played Out” program, celebrating several areas and popular eras of play over the last two decades. This will span sport, gaming, lifestyle, and the magic that emerges when people get together to compete — whether it’s on the rails, on the pitch, or on the sofa.

The Forum Tech marks the beginning of the Xbox-adidas partnership. Over the next few months, gaming enthusiasts can follow as Microsoft continues to mark the Xbox’s 20th anniversary by launching additional sneakers commemorating console designs over the past two decades. Fans also can watch for the gaming firm to keep the nostalgia coming with an Xbox Series X-inspired mini-fridge due to release during the holiday season.

As of now, the Xbox x Adidas Forum Tech limited edition sneaker is slated to hit shelves sometime in 2021, but a specific release date has yet to be announced. Follow @Xbox on Twitter to stay tuned for the latest drops and ways to win a pair of the limited-edition sneakers.

