The North Face Expanding in NYC

The outdoor giant opens a new store and expands flagship

The North Face

The North Face is perhaps the biggest name in the outdoor space. They have helped thousands of people climb mountains, hike the wilderness, and explore the unknown. While they began in California with stores in San Francisco and Stanford (with Grateful Dead playing at an opening, no less), they eventually landed a flagship store in Manhattan to capture the urbanites’ imagination and spark their spirit of adventure. Now, the company is expanding that flagship store and adding a new store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to widen their already large footprint even more.

More for NYC in 2025

The North Face storefront
The North Face

The iconic outdoor brand’s first Williamsburg store concept will feature a dedicated Renewed shop-in-shop, hardware, and nature-inspired elements. The store will offer customers a robust product assortment highlighting the best of snowsports, men’s, women’s, kids, and accessories, including footwear, a critical growth area for the business. The expansion of the Manhattan store will feature 20,000 square feet of The North Face and keep the store rooted in the city.

“The North Face has been a well-worn uniform for New Yorkers throughout the streets of this great city for years. We are thrilled to be expanding our presence with our newest retail location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn,” says Caroline Brown, Global Brand President. “Inspired by the core elements of mountaineering, where we were born in 1966, this location will offer pieces that work from the mountain to the street and is the first of our US stores to house a dedicated curation of our Renewed products. More to come in 2025 for The North Face and New York.”

