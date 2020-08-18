Talk about securing the bag.

If you’re a streetwear or fashion lover, chances are, you’ve been trying (and failing) to get your hands on the Telfar Shopping Bag.

Earlier this month the site had to be taken down due to restocking selling out almost immediately and because the site was overwhelmed with bots, a similar outcome to a restock in July. Now the “Everyday bag for everyone” or as many like to call it “The Bushwick Birkin” can now actually be yours … really this time!

On Monday, The Black-owned, genderless brand announced the Telfar Bag Security Program, a one-day-only shopping event this Wednesday (August 19) at midnight that will grant all Telfar shoppers a foolproof method of obtaining the exact Shopping Bag(s) they’ve been dying for all summer.

No more trying to beat the system or resellers buying and listing the bags for triple the cost and ultimately ruining the chance for everyone by quite literally “breaking the internet.” Although this new pre-order program means there will be a longer wait time to receive the bag (ETA Winter 2020/2021), at least you can sleep at night knowing your guaranteed a bag.

Fashion fans on Twitter praised the brand’s commitment to inclusivity.

“Telfar is an exceptional brand,” one Twitter user wrote. “They watched [and] listened to everyone complain about not being able to get a bag then developed a bag security program, which will ensure that everyone who wants a bag will get one.”

Designer Telfar Clemmens mentioned that, “We are not about hype and scarcity, we didn’t set out to make an impossible-to-get product. The whole point of our bag is accessibility and community.” The vegan leather shopping bag which first dropped in 2014 retails between $150-$257 depending on the size on shop.telfar.net.

Customers will pay upfront at the time of checkout and the bags will be guaranteed to arrive between December 15th, 2020 to January 15th, 2021. In between now and January, Telfar will continue to do its bag drops of restocked bags, but if you’re over risking it and don’t mind waiting, we recommend you place an order this Wednesday and start marking off the days on the calendar.

