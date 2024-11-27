Celebrate exploration and discovery with a limited edition Pilot from Shackleton

Today’s definition of success is usually defined by what you can acquire. You get the lovely house, you get the luxurious car, and you pay for it all with a cushy corner office job. At the end of the day, it seems that success is primarily defined by how much comfort you can build around yourself. But Ernest Shackleton defined success as shedding all remnants of comfort and embracing the unknown on a quest for knowledge and discovery. His dedication to exploration resulted in much of what we know about Antarctica today. Eventually, it led to the Antarctic Treaty in 1959, solidifying the continent as a scientific preserve and a place of peace. December 1st is a day to celebrate the treaty, and one brand looks to celebrate it in a colossal way. The Shackleton Limited Edition Pilot from a brand inspired by the explorer’s life releases just in time for the holiday.

Very limited edition for a one-of-a-kind explorer

Shackleton’s Pilot Jacket is one of their best sellers, but this limited edition version comes in a polar white instead of their usual black and sand. Designed in the London headquarters and tested by pilots in Antarctica, there is a reason it is a bestseller. The brand’s ability to create technical garments that are fit for exploration and combine them with versatile pieces you can still wear daily in rough weather makes this jacket worth the investment. There will only be ten of these jackets in the limited-edition run, making them almost as rare as Ernest Shackleton himself. Whether you are able to get your hands on this jacket or not, you should absolutely take the inspiration and live courageously anyway.

Shackleton Limited Edition Pilot Jacket