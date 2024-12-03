SATISFY’s first trail sneaker is an industry game-changer

After significant collaborations with high-caliber brands like HOKA and Crocs, SATISFY has officially launched its first trail sneaker, unlike anything the brand has produced. Named “TheROCKER,” this sleek and innovative new sneaker from SATISFY reflects how the brand will tackle this new challenge with every bit of style and technology. Much like the rest of the brand’s repertoire, this sneaker explores premium materials with the best footwear technology to deliver chic and practical streetwear-inspired shoes. Using original silhouettes and details, SATISFY’s first attempt at a running and trail sneaker is a great sign for the future. While the shoe isn’t immediately available, there’s no doubt that it will be the first of many footwear additions for the Parisian brand.

Make way for TheROCKER

While little is known about the colorways available for its release, it is understood that SATISFY will use a mixture of technological materials that improve the wear and usage of the sneaker. Crafted using semi-translucent uppers made of Rippy Monomesh, these sneakers are equipped to help with stabilization and moisture management. The midsoles use SATISFY’s Euforia, a blend of PEBA and EVA, created via 3D printing for ultimate cushioning. The TuneLug pattern on the outsoles ensures stability and traction in any environment or climate. In their first teaser of the shoe, SATISFY unveiled a solely bone hue with a chunky outsole lug that exudes versatility. Expected to be released in time for Summer 2025, SATISFY has yet to confirm a retail price or retailer for the shoe. While we will have to wait until we can get a pair, the announcement of SATISFY’s first trail sneaker will bring plenty of excitement for the brand’s future.