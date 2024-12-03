 Skip to main content
SATISFY’s first trail sneaker is an industry game-changer

close up on vibram on sneaker
After significant collaborations with high-caliber brands like HOKA and Crocs, SATISFY has officially launched its first trail sneaker, unlike anything the brand has produced. Named “TheROCKER,” this sleek and innovative new sneaker from SATISFY reflects how the brand will tackle this new challenge with every bit of style and technology. Much like the rest of the brand’s repertoire, this sneaker explores premium materials with the best footwear technology to deliver chic and practical streetwear-inspired shoes. Using original silhouettes and details, SATISFY’s first attempt at a running and trail sneaker is a great sign for the future. While the shoe isn’t immediately available, there’s no doubt that it will be the first of many footwear additions for the Parisian brand. 

Make way for TheROCKER

close up on beige mesh of sneaker
While little is known about the colorways available for its release, it is understood that SATISFY will use a mixture of technological materials that improve the wear and usage of the sneaker. Crafted using semi-translucent uppers made of Rippy Monomesh, these sneakers are equipped to help with stabilization and moisture management. The midsoles use SATISFY’s Euforia, a blend of PEBA and EVA, created via 3D printing for ultimate cushioning. The TuneLug pattern on the outsoles ensures stability and traction in any environment or climate. In their first teaser of the shoe, SATISFY unveiled a solely bone hue with a chunky outsole lug that exudes versatility. Expected to be released in time for Summer 2025, SATISFY has yet to confirm a retail price or retailer for the shoe. While we will have to wait until we can get a pair, the announcement of SATISFY’s first trail sneaker will bring plenty of excitement for the brand’s future. 

Don’t sacrifice style with winter boots: The key to functional fashion this season
Stay stylish even in mens winter dress boots
Boots standing on frosty winter ground.

The weather is beginning to make your trip to the office or the grocery store much more precarious. The snow is falling, and the roads are getting wet and slippery. That is when it becomes imperative that you get the right garments and shoes to protect yourself against the elements. The only problem? They are rarely as stylish as the rest of your wardrobe. Winter boots specifically have a hard time retaining the style of other seasons, and men's winter dress boots are the closest you will get to style while staying elevated. That is why you need to find the perfect outfit to stay warm and dry while not sacrificing your style. How do you do that? By mastering functional fashion. Here is the way to nail this look.
Why winter boots feel less stylish

Really, what this comes down to is the argument of function over fashion. When you have something that looks great, it is often constructed without focusing on making your life easier. When you have something made for a specific purpose, you often sacrifice the look of the boot because it is meant to keep your feet warm, dry, or both. Keeping your style elevated during the winter months will come down to finding a pair of boots that find the balance between the two. Functional fashion is the hallmark of a great winter boot look.
What boots to grab for the stylish function: Nicks Boots Insulated Waterwork

Dr. Martens and NEIGHBORHOOD update two of your favorite styles
Dr. Martens, NEIGHBORHOOD new collab
backside of loafer with logos

As part of their third collaboration, Dr. Martens and Japanese-based brand NEIGHBORHOOD have updated two iconic boot styles that’ll surely add some flair to your step. Using contemporary details and NEIGHBORHOOD’s street style lens, these two new designs are a welcomed refresh to classic Dr.Martens silhouettes you already know. While the stylish Dr. Marten styles are already well-known to many, these remixes allow for a much more elevated look and feel. Using texturized materials and sleek dark hues, these new Dr. Martens x NEIGHBORHOOD shoes are a step up for those looking for a more sophisticated way of upgrading their streetwear. 
The Dr. Martens x NEIGHBORHOOD Collection

In their third partnership, Dr. Martens and NEIGHBORHOOD have taken to the 4-eye Smiths shoe and Penton loafer for a fresh, new collection. One of the most distinct details the two brands have added to their collaboration is the long hair texture on the new Penton loafer. Using hairy suede and a smooth leather heel counter, the loafer has a more statement and trendy look. Completing the loafer is a creeper-inspired woven detail on the vamp and moc-toe stitching. In stark white, the loafer also features the NEIGHBORHOOD logo. 

Dime, Merrell reunite for the sleekest outdoor sneaker yet
Dime, Merrell release a new outdoor sneaker
black sneakers on top of one another

Although outdoor sneakers aren’t typically considered the first pick for formalwear, the latest collaboration between Dime and Merrell looks to change that. Made with sleek finishes, the latest collaborative sneaker between the ​​Montréal-based brand and the footwear giant is all about fusing smooth details with rugged style for a sneaker you can wear almost anywhere. Available in two colorways, the newest 1TRL Moc Speed Streak is ideal for those looking to add some shine to their walks. Besides using shiny and luxurious-looking materials, this sneaker also comes with Merrell’s renowned comfort and stability. As more brands look to create versatile and stylish designs, the partnership between Dime and Merrell couldn’t come at a better time for consumers looking for a comfortable yet trendy shoe. 
Dime x Merrell 1TRL Moc Speed Streak

Although Merrell has become synonymous with the rugged trail sneaker, this new design with Dime is all but your basic outdoor shoe. Crafted using patent leather overlays and breathable mesh uppers, this design gives your foot the comfort it needs with a touch of shine. This shoe also includes a neoprene stretch collar, neoprene lining, and a lightweight EVA foam midsole for added comfort. The Moc Speed Streak is treated with ​​Cleansport NXT for natural odor control. Unlike most outdoor shoes, the sneaker comes in an easy-to-access slip-on style, making it a quick and effective option for hikes or city walks. Whether you wear them to the trails or for your next night out, these new designs are perfect for on-the-go events. Available in sleek black and neutral tan color options, these shoes are ready for any wardrobe. Those looking to grab a pair can purchase via Dime’s flagship store and web store for $139. 

