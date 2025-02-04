 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

We finally know when Salehe Bembury and New Balance’s next collab will drop

Salehe Bembury, New Balance's collab is here

By
view of back heel of sneaker
A Ma Maniére / A Ma Maniére

Separately, Salehe Bembury and New Balance know what it takes to develop successful and eye-catching collaborations. Together, the two brands are known to create trendsetting designs that develop cult-like followings. For that reason, it’s well known that when Salehe Bembury and New Balance collaborate, it’s bound to send waves through the footwear industry. Thankfully, fans of both brands won’t have to wait long to get their hands on their long-awaited collaborative sneaker, as the long-awaited design finally has an arrival date. Fresh off the heels of separate collaborations, Salehe Bembury and New Balance’s newest collaborative design is an almost understated design that carries plenty of styles. Far from their previous “Heat Be Hot” design, the latest design is a must-have for those wanting a classic yet recognizable design. 

Get ready for “GROWTH BE THE TREE” 

close up on shoe's heel
A Ma Maniére / A Ma Maniére

Nicknamed “GROWTH BE THE TREE”, the newest collaboration between Salehe Bembury and New Balance takes on the 1500 model with a neutral hue and poignant pops of color. Warm beige suede overlay uppers and cool grey mesh features take over the sneaker’s uppers for a contrasting effect that stuns. Adding spots of color are bright yellow embroidery on the co-branded tongue and backside that houses the New Balance emblem. However, it’s the rest of the design that brings forth most of the shoe’s color. Butter-colored midsoles and brown blocks at the heel add a neutral contrast with purple and orange accents that catch the eye on the lateral sides. An electric blue heel panel, a green panel at the center arch, and gray outsoles complete the look for a tasteful combination of neutral and bold. Set to be released on February 6 at 9 am PST via Bembury’s Be A Spunge web store, these sneakers are just another continuation of a lauded partnership. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
CNCPTS x New Balance reintroduces an iconic archival design
CNCPTS, New Balance release sneaker
sneaker against coral background

When it comes to creating emblematic collaborations, it always seems as if New Balance is involved. In their newest partnership, the athletic company is joining forces with CNCPTS to bring back another archival design into the modern age. Founded in 1996 in Massachusetts, CNCPTS is a creative company that has certainly added its flair to the retro sneaker. With many brands looking to previous designs for new ideas, brands need to add contemporary details to make the sneaker feel new. In this release, New Balance and CNCPTS creatively use color and materials to create a shoe that’s fun, new, and practical. Still maintaining the New Balance technical features, this collaborative sneaker is a bright addition that’ll lighten up your closet. 
CNCPTS x New Balance 740 ‘Saignée’

Using New Balance’s 740 design, both brands have turned to Champagne making as the inspiration for their latest sneaker. Mimicking the idea of saignée, a bleeding process used by winemakers to achieve the desired tones in rose Champagne, the two brands have brought together cool and warm hues in one design. Although the inspiration is rare to find elsewhere, it’s one that’s demonstrated in the shoe’s details. The design uses open-knit mesh uppers, segmented midsoles, and a classic silhouette. The two-tone color mesh and angular overlays give the sneaker an extra touch of uniqueness. Fans of the sneaker can grab a pair via CNCPTS’ flagship stores in Boston, Miami, and New York City, and the brand’s web store on December 13th. A classic mixture of colors and materials, the New Balance 740 Saignée is a concept sneaker that still works for your day-to-day.

Read more
atmos, New Balance goes aquatic in new sneaker collaboration
atmos, New Balance release sneaker
blue and black sneaker in the middle of ocean

If New Balance has mastered one thing in the last couple of seasons, it’s the art of thematic collaborations. Recent collaborations from the brand have seen the athletic company push the limits on design and details to fit perfectly with their project. In their newest collaboration, New Balance and atmos have taken the nautical theme and created a practical and chic sneaker that will dazzle year-round. Taking in details and nods from the deep sea, the new collaboration between the two brands is ideal for those looking for a special sneaker that doesn’t feel gimmicky. In an easy-to-style colorway and with all of New Balance’s known technical features, there’s no reason why this sneaker won’t be on top of your wish list. 
atmos x New Balance 1906D

Taking on New Balance’s 1906 sneaker, both brands have given the techy shoe an oceanic upgrade. Crafted using a deep blue colorway with mesh and suede overlays, it’s clear to see the inspiration behind the design. The use of mixed materials gives the illusion of the various finds you would see in the depths of the ocean. The rugged texture and chunkiness of the design give way to a practical sneaker that can easily find a place in your closet. While it’s obvious that both brands found inspiration for the sneaker under the ocean, its silhouette and color scheme still make it appealing for everyday wear. Fans of the sneaker will first be able to get their hands on the oceanic design via a raffle hosted on atmos’ web store on December 13th. Afterward, a global launch will take place on December 21 online and in-store.

Read more
Todd Snyder and New Balance bring the greenery to a classic sneaker
Todd Snyder, New Balance release new sneakers
todd snyder and new balance green and beige sneakers

The partnership between Todd Snyder and New Balance has brought many iconic and trendy silhouettes in recent seasons. In their newest collaboration, both brands have turned to the New York Flower District for the inspiration behind their holiday release. Using the 574 Legacy silhouette as their base, the two brands have used subtle details and crisp colorways to evoke the holiday spirit in one of New Balance’s most classic designs. While inspired by the holiday season, these new colorways and designs are year-round sneakers that will look chic in any season. Coupled with New Balance’s footwear technology, these collaborative sneakers are stylish and practical. This duo pack of shoes is not only the perfect holiday footwear, but they’re a prime example of how a great partnership can continue to release successful sneakers time after time. 
Todd Snyder x New Balance 574 Legacy “Parchment & Pine” Pack

 

Read more