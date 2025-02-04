We finally know when Salehe Bembury and New Balance’s next collab will drop

Separately, Salehe Bembury and New Balance know what it takes to develop successful and eye-catching collaborations. Together, the two brands are known to create trendsetting designs that develop cult-like followings. For that reason, it’s well known that when Salehe Bembury and New Balance collaborate, it’s bound to send waves through the footwear industry. Thankfully, fans of both brands won’t have to wait long to get their hands on their long-awaited collaborative sneaker, as the long-awaited design finally has an arrival date. Fresh off the heels of separate collaborations, Salehe Bembury and New Balance’s newest collaborative design is an almost understated design that carries plenty of styles. Far from their previous “Heat Be Hot” design, the latest design is a must-have for those wanting a classic yet recognizable design.

Get ready for “GROWTH BE THE TREE”

Nicknamed “GROWTH BE THE TREE”, the newest collaboration between Salehe Bembury and New Balance takes on the 1500 model with a neutral hue and poignant pops of color. Warm beige suede overlay uppers and cool grey mesh features take over the sneaker’s uppers for a contrasting effect that stuns. Adding spots of color are bright yellow embroidery on the co-branded tongue and backside that houses the New Balance emblem. However, it’s the rest of the design that brings forth most of the shoe’s color. Butter-colored midsoles and brown blocks at the heel add a neutral contrast with purple and orange accents that catch the eye on the lateral sides. An electric blue heel panel, a green panel at the center arch, and gray outsoles complete the look for a tasteful combination of neutral and bold. Set to be released on February 6 at 9 am PST via Bembury’s Be A Spunge web store, these sneakers are just another continuation of a lauded partnership.