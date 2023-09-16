 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Watch theft is a big deal, and Rolex is stolen more than any other timepiece: Report

Keep your valuables safe, please

Dannielle Beardsley
By
A brown Rolex watch.
Laurenz Heymann / Unsplash

Reselling stolen items has always been a huge market, with certain goods favored for their solid returns. The pandemic pushed criminals to go after bigger ticket items, and watches became the main attraction. While not any brand will do, luxury timepieces are the most sought-after to snag, and the one and only Rolex is leading the others as the most stolen watch of choice. If you were planning on investing in a Rolex anytime soon, maybe wait until you know the details, as reported by The Watch Register Index about the skyrocketing theft of these luxurious watches.

A Rolex watch on the wrist of a person.
jeremy von / Pexels

Rolex thefts aren’t slowing down any time soon

  • Rolex has been the top stolen brand year over year for the last three years.
  • 44% of watch thefts are Rolexes.

The rise of the Rolex thefts started in 2020, jumping in 2021, but saw a ridiculous theft increase of 60% in 2022, clocking over 6,800 luxury watches reported stolen that year to The Watch Register Index. Compared to the same timeframe, 2023 could end with over a 77% hike over the year before. Yikes.

Recommended Videos

With Rolex making up almost half of the thefts, if you own one, you need to lock it up, and if you are looking to buy one, you need to think about a plan to keep it safe.

Where your watch could get stolen the most

  • In 2023 alone, the U.S. accounted for 9% of all luxury watch thefts.
  • Germany reports 9% of empty wrists.
  • An astounding 47% of thieves look for watches to grab in England.

England sure loves their luxury wristwatches, and criminals sure love them for it, with almost half of all watch thefts happening there.

A Rolex watch on its side.
Carlos Esteves / Unsplash

Rolex isn’t the only watch being robbed

While Rolex is the main men’s watch brand criminals are going after, it isn’t the only one.

  • Omega makes up 7% of thefts.
  • Breitling goes missing 6% of the time.
  • Tag Heuer sees 5% of criminal hands.
  • Cartier gets grabbed 4% of the time.
  • Patek Philippe is picked by thieves 3% in total.

Okay, all those brands combined don’t even come near how often Rolex gets stolen, but it’s still important to know which luxury watches are sought after. But the resale market of stolen wristwatches is a giant business, as it saw around $1.3 billion worldwide exchange hands last year. That’s pretty impressive when the watches sold the legal way are a $75 billion business.

The trend to steal men’s watches is growing

This could be because the age range of customers is dropping, with those 35 years old and younger being the largest buying group. Maybe the younger crowd doesn’t put them away like they should, or maybe they wear them in places that make them a more vulnerable target.

All buyers should register their watch

Buyers are registering their timepieces and reporting theft more than ever as well. The Watch Register Index, the place that keeps track of luxury watches, saw a spike of 106% of U.S. watch owners reporting pieces stolen this year compared to last. In the over 30 years The Watch Register Index has been operating, they’ve had over 80,000 watches registered as stolen or lost.

Crime rings have become a bit more sophisticated over the years, making the jump from retail clothing stores to pricey wrist candy due to the price tag. If your watch of choice happens to be a luxury brand like Rolex, make sure you register it, keep it safe, and maybe don’t post about your watch on social media.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
6 great reasons to have a ‘dumb’ watch in 2023
Ditch the smartwatch and go old-school with a dumbed down watch this year
Patek Philippe watch face

The 1970s brought us the digital watch, followed by the calculator watch, and eventually led us through the smartphone era to the smartwatch. They can do virtually everything. From helping us keep an eye on our blood pressure and sleep patterns to talking to friends like Dick Tracy, smartwatches are the tool of the future. 

Of course, that doesn't mean you need to always jump on the bandwagon. While it can help you fulfill your deepest Dick Tracy fantasy to speak into your watch, you can capture a wristwatch's original purpose if you ditch it. Here are some reasons you should put your smartwatch in the drawer and dumb it down for a "dumb" watch this year.
You like the style and design of a "dumb" watch
At the end of the day, smartwatches are about function over fashion. Apple watches come in particular styles and colors, focusing more on helping you reach your fitness goals than completing your ensemble with the best-looking timepiece. The number one reason to dumb your watch down this year is to focus on style more than function.

Read more
Hodinkee watch collab sees forged carbon fiber used for the first time
This Hodinkee watch collab with UNIMATIC is something special
Hodinkee Unimatic collaboration watches on black and gray stone

Luxury watch aficionados and enthusiasts are in for an exciting treat as Hodinkee, the platform for all things horology, has recently unveiled a partnership with UNIMATIC centered around the pioneering use of forged carbon fiber. The result? The creation of the UNIMATIC U4S and U1S GMT Carbon Limited Edition timepieces.
A Hodinkee watch we've never seen before
The partnership between Hodinkee and UNIMATIC has resulted in a collection that not only pays homage to horological tradition but also propels it into the future with the introduction of forged carbon fiber – a material never before seen on a UNIMATIC watch. The UNIMATIC U4S and U1S GMT Carbon Limited Edition watches are true marvels of engineering and design. The use of forged carbon fiber not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the watches but also offers impressive durability and lightweight comfort for daily wear.

Giovanni Moro, the co-founder of UNIMATIC, candidly shared that the incorporation of forged carbon demanded a complete overhaul of the case's engineering, necessitating the utilization of specialized CNC production techniques to maintain the hallmark 300-meter water resistance—a defining characteristic across UNIMATIC's lineup. As for how strong forged carbon actually is, Gio told Hodinkee, "Forged carbon has an excellent strength-to-weight ratio that outclasses stainless steel, offers great durability, and is not affected by corrosion, making it a very good choice for high-performance objects."
Hodinkee watches are famous for their quality
These Unimatic and Hodinkee watches not only capture the essence of luxury but also represent a harmonious blend of classic design elements and futuristic materials. This limited edition collection is a result of meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail, evident in every facet of the watches, from the precision of the movements to the intricate design of the dials and bezels.

Read more
Women’s watches are the next big thing in men’s watches (yes, really)
If you love men's watches, consider trying one made for women instead
Tissot watch laying on floor

There has always been a divide men typically haven't dared cross in the fashion world—the line between genders. Women wearing traditionally masculine clothing — or trends that society has perceived to be more masculine than feminine — has been more or less accepted, but the opposite hasn't really been true. You can see the evidence simply in colors, where women have never shied away from wearing the color blue, but men didn't even think about wearing the color pink until we as a society progressed enough to make it acceptable. (And let's be clear here: Everyone can — and should — wear both pink and blue.) The newest fashion fad that shows how those gender lines are blurring? Watches.

Men (even some famous ones) are moving beyond wearing only men's watches and have also begun to wear women's watches. We've seen it recently with celebrities ranging from the Weeknd to Succession actor Jeremy Strong sporting watches that are technically designated as women's watches. But there are some excellent reasons for this, both in a social sense and a practical one.

Read more