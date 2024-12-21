Prada’s new release might be the flattest sneaker around

It’s no secret that Prada knows how to create out-of-the-box trends and statement pieces that catch everyone’s attention. While many of their pieces can be seen as wearable art rather than practical, their latest release might be just the finishing piece your wardrobe needs. Unknown for their footwear lineups, Prada’s newest sneaker is all about being a practical shoe you can take anywhere. These sneakers aren’t just for show, despite their similar silhouette to ballerina shoes. Subtle and lowkey in their presentation, Prada’s latest release might be the perfect shoe to keep up with your style, no matter where you go.

Introducing Prada’s ‘Collapse’ sneaker

Crafted on the heels of a slender sneaker trend, Prada’s “Collapse” sneaker is about maximizing style with as little as possible. Crafted with elasticized heels, a nylon midfoot, and a suede heel and toe cap, this sneaker is ideal for travelers looking to save space but don’t want to sacrifice style. A removable leather insole allows users to adjust the shoe to their liking and comfort. With the ultimate retro sneaker touch, Prada’s ‘Collapse’ shoe doesn’t lose any sense of the trends, despite its slimmer silhouette. Available in six colorways that range from neutral to bold, no outfit wouldn’t fit. Those looking to chime in the slim sneaker trend can purchase the ‘Collapse’ sneaker via Prada’s web store for $995. As with many of Prada’s items, there’s no doubt that this sneaker will set the standard for footwear trends soon, meaning fans should hurry to grab their own. Whether you’re looking for dressy sneakers or something that won’t take up space in your luggage, Prada’s ‘Collapse’ is one of the shoes to watch in the upcoming year.

Buy Now