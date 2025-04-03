Patek Philippe downsizes Cubitus collection to 40 mm

In 2024, the Cubitus collection made headlines as the first sporty collection from Patek Philippe in 25 years. Even though the collection was rolled out in late 2024, it has been downsized from 45 mm (large size) to 40 mm (medium size). Given that Patek Philippe is calling this the medium size, there’s also a high chance that they might unveil another Cubitus version later this year, a smaller size to complete the Cubitus collection.

While the 45 mm cubitus collection is available in three different options, the new size was rolled out in two options: Cubitus Reference 7128/1R-001 and Reference 7128/1G-001. The Cubitus Reference 7128/1R-001 features a rose gold casing, accentuated by a sunburst brown dial with gold hour markers covered by a white luminescent coating for enhanced visibility. The casing and bracelet are highlighted by a satin finish for that modern look.

The ref. 7128/1G-001 comes with a 40 mm white gold casing complemented by a sunburst blue dial to give the front face a contemporary aesthetic. To create contrast between different components, the brand filled the hour markers with a white luminescent coating.

Like the first option, the 40 mm white gold version also stands out due to the polished surfaces. Every version is equipped with a lockable adjustment system, designed to perfectly fit on the wrist—the system is quite unique and was patented by the brand.

Both versions are powered by the 26-330 S C caliber, a self-winding movement with 30 jewels, a 38 power-reserve, and a 21 K gold rotor that adds to the look thanks to the embossed pattern. The two new watches, the Cubitus ref. 7128/1R-001 and ref. 7128/1G-001, are both priced at $76,590.