Patagonia Earth Day sale: Fleeces, t-shirts, jackets, and more, from $9

Always a popular outdoor clothing brand, Patagonia currently has a huge sale going on in honor of Earth Day. It means you can buy items from just $9 with over 250 different clothing items forming the sale. With so many dozens of options to check out, the best plan of action is for you to hit the button below and take a look for yourself. You know what you’re looking for. However, if you want some guidance on what we like most in the sale, keep reading and we’ll take you through the highlights.

What to shop for in the Patagonia Earth Day sale

Responsible for some of the best jackets around, how about checking out the which is down to $214 from $429? It’s a classic wool jacket which is made for easy layering. It’s naturally water resistant and made from 100% recycled wool double weave. If you’re wondering who is better between Patagonia and The North Face, jackets like these will help. It has a full-length button placket and pointed collar, while there are two flapped chest pockets which secure with button closures. There are also side-entry hand warmer pockets while the cuffs are adjustable and have button closures. An itch-free twill-lined collar rounds off the great set of features.

Recommended Videos

Alternatively, for a quality sweater, check out the which is down to $49 from $99. It’s a classic pullover crewneck sweatshirt made of 85% organic cotton and 15% recycled polyester. It has a rib-knit trim on its collar, cuffs, and hem, so it feels great on your skin. There are also raglan sleeves while there’s a left-chest patch pocket.

If you need something simpler, there’s always the which is reduced by 52% so it’s just $27. It’s toasty warm and low-profile while it’s made of a recycled wool and recycled nylon blend. It’s lined with a cozy recycled fleece headband for added comfort and warmth, with the headband being moisture-wicking. Another hat option is the which is just $22 and has cool pom-pom styling.

We’ve picked out only a few of the items in the Patagonia Earth Day sale as there are hundreds of items of clothing and accessories in the sale right now. To find out more about what will appeal to you and how much you could save, tap the button below to check out the sale for yourself.

Editors' Recommendations