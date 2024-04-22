 Skip to main content
Patagonia Earth Day sale: Fleeces, t-shirts, jackets, and more, from $9

Jen Allen
By
Always a popular outdoor clothing brand, Patagonia currently has a huge sale going on in honor of Earth Day. It means you can buy items from just $9 with over 250 different clothing items forming the sale. With so many dozens of options to check out, the best plan of action is for you to hit the button below and take a look for yourself. You know what you’re looking for. However, if you want some guidance on what we like most in the sale, keep reading and we’ll take you through the highlights.

What to shop for in the Patagonia Earth Day sale

Responsible for some of the best jackets around, how about checking out the which is down to $214 from $429? It’s a classic wool jacket which is made for easy layering. It’s naturally water resistant and made from 100% recycled wool double weave. If you’re wondering who is better between Patagonia and The North Face, jackets like these will help. It has a full-length button placket and pointed collar, while there are two flapped chest pockets which secure with button closures. There are also side-entry hand warmer pockets while the cuffs are adjustable and have button closures. An itch-free twill-lined collar rounds off the great set of features.

Alternatively, for a quality sweater, check out the which is down to $49 from $99. It’s a classic pullover crewneck sweatshirt made of 85% organic cotton and 15% recycled polyester. It has a rib-knit trim on its collar, cuffs, and hem, so it feels great on your skin. There are also raglan sleeves while there’s a left-chest patch pocket.

If you need something simpler, there’s always the which is reduced by 52% so it’s just $27. It’s toasty warm and low-profile while it’s made of a recycled wool and recycled nylon blend. It’s lined with a cozy recycled fleece headband for added comfort and warmth, with the headband being moisture-wicking. Another hat option is the which is just $22 and has cool pom-pom styling.

We’ve picked out only a few of the items in the Patagonia Earth Day sale as there are hundreds of items of clothing and accessories in the sale right now. To find out more about what will appeal to you and how much you could save, tap the button below to check out the sale for yourself.

Patagonia vs The North Face: Who makes warmer clothing?
A man wearing a retro Patagonia fleece.

If you’ve got your eye on some warmer clothing, or simply some sportswear in general, you may be wondering which outdoor clothing brand may be the best place to shop. Patagonia and The North Face are popular outdoor brands that make high quality outdoor clothing. They’re both great brands to shop, but it can be helpful to single one out over the other. Whether you’re aimed at a mountainside, your neighborhood trail, or some cool nights on the patio, we’ve got all of the information you need to decide between Patagonia and The North Face.
Patagonia vs The North Face: Who wins?

If you’re looking to skip the battle and climb straight to the top of this mountain, we can go ahead and reveal Patagonia is our choice between these two top brands. It’s an incredibly close call — so close, in fact, it mostly comes down to aesthetic preference. You’re going to get top quality and similar prices whether you shop Patagonia or The North Face. But having a lot to choose from matters when adding to your wardrobe, and the general aesthetics and more everyday nature of Patagonia’s clothing lineup gives it the win.

Read more
From Cartier to Tiffany: The best designer bracelets for men
A woman holding the Tiffany Lock.

The best jewelry for men can change drastically depending on your tastes and preferences. However, there are some iconic designs that will always look good on your wrist whatever your regular aesthetic might be. If you’ve worked out your personal style and your essential tips for looking good, pair a classy designer bracelet to your outfit and it’s an instant upgrade.

While the best designer bracelets for men are a highly personal choice, if you don’t know where to begin, we’re here to help. We’ve picked out a handful of the best designer bracelets available right now featuring some of the biggest designer brands around like Tiffany, Cartier, and Versace. Take a look below at our highlights and see what works well for your personal style.
Tiffany Lock
Best for attracting attention

Read more
Montblanc sale: Up to 85% off watches, pens, and more
Montblanc pen, desk

Montblanc has an unusual assortment of things on sale over at Jomashop this week, with fragrances, watches, pens, and even glasses being sold side-by-side with slashed prices. With over 300 items to look through, the whole thing can be quite intense. That's especially so if you're looking for the best deals, which aren't necessarily on the most popular items or even the items with the biggest discounted prices. Go ahead and tap the button below to check out the full sale for yourself, or keep reading to get our take on the items really worth looking at.

What to shop for in the Montblanc sale
Starting off with the watches, we adore the for its reasonable pricing and classic style. Usually, $2,535 in retail stores, it is all the way down to $1,120 for this sale, saving you $1,415 from standard retail prices. It got a tough alligator leather strap and a clean, classic silver and white dial, numerals, and face with a splash of blue in the second hand. The understated beauty on a watch way under $5,000 will bring you joy for years to come.

Read more