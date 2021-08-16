The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re talking about a haircut or a beard trim, to get a clean, sleek look you’ll need a decent pair of shears or a reliable set of trimmers. The same is true if you’re cutting your hair at home during quarantine, because again, you can’t do that without a good pair of clippers.

Queue the Panasonic Arc3 Wet-Dry Electric Shaver, available for a great price at Best Buy, today. You’ll get $30 off, with free shipping or in-store pickup, bringing the final to $70. If you act soon you can get the trimmers within the next couple of days, too!

Look, even if you have one of the best hairsprays for men, an excellent beard brush for taming unruly whiskers, or one of the best hair dyes for men, you’re still gonna need some decent clippers. You can use them to trim your head hair, your beard hair, and, well, any other hair you want to get rid of. But with something like the Panasonic Arc3 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver, you can shave exactly how you like — with wet or dry skin. It also works great with foam or gel, so you don’t have to worry about your skin getting all red and irritated.

The Panasonic Arc3 is battery-powered and runs for up to 50 minutes per charge, while the battery can charge to full in about an hour. It’s fully washable, so it’s super easy to clean when you’re done. What’s more, a built-in precision trimmer slides out of the back so you can make more accurate cuts around your ears, on the back of your neck, and so on. If you’re traveling, you can turn on the travel lock to ensure it won’t waste battery, even if it’s jostling around inside your bag or luggage.

Normally $100, Best Buy is currently offering the Panasonic Arc3 for $70, which is $30 off. That deal also includes free shipping or in-store pickup at a Best Buy near you. Hurry though; we’re not sure how long the deal is going to be available.

More Health and Fitness Deals Available Now

Want to see what else you can stock up on? We rounded up some of the best health and fitness deals that are live right now. You can check those out below.

Editors' Recommendations