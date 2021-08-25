The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Do you need a haircut, beard trim, or body hair clean up? Cutting your own hair at home during quarantine, or before heading back to work, is no small feat. You’ll need an excellent set of body hair trimmers, probably some scissors, and maybe even a separate set of nose hair trimmers. You’ll also need some basic trimming skills.

We can’t help you with the skills, you’ll have to learn those on your own. However, Walmart is offering a crazy deal on a 4-in-1 electric shaving set right now. The Cshidworld Electric Shaver kit is $18, which is over $60 off. Shipping isn’t included unless you have an order total over $35, but it’s still a great deal because this kit is super cheap.

The Cshidworld 4-in-1 set includes, you guessed it, 4 devices total. You get a double shaver or head-hair trimmer, which can also be used to trim body hair. Plus, there’s a nose hair trimmer, an eyebrow trimmer, and a sideburn hair trimmer. A small brush is included so you can clean the blades, wipe down hair particles, and keep your set looking fresh. A USB charging cable is included, as well, which plugs into the devices to recharge the batteries.

Each unit features a stainless steel blade that’s relatively easy to keep clean and care for. Plus, the devices are waterproof and can be rinsed directly after use. The nose hair trimmer offers 360-degree trims so it makes cleaning out those small hairs super easy, and you don’t have to worry about nicks or cuts. What’s more, both the eyebrow trimmer and sideburn trimmers are designed to cut without pulling hair or hurting you. It’s a painless system to trim everywhere and anywhere.

Normally $80, Walmart is offering the entire Cshidworld Electric Shaver set for $18. While shipping is not included with just this deal, if you purchase multiple items and the total is greater than $35, you will get free shipping. You can also receive free shipping if you have a Walmart+ subscription.

