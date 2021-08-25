  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 4-in-1 Electric Shaver Is Only $18 During This Unbelievable Deal

By
Cshidworld's 4-in-1 electric trimmer set on white background.

Do you need a haircut, beard trim, or body hair clean up? Cutting your own hair at home during quarantine, or before heading back to work, is no small feat. You’ll need an excellent set of body hair trimmers, probably some scissors, and maybe even a separate set of nose hair trimmers. You’ll also need some basic trimming skills.

We can’t help you with the skills, you’ll have to learn those on your own. However, Walmart is offering a crazy deal on a 4-in-1 electric shaving set right now. The Cshidworld Electric Shaver kit is $18, which is over $60 off. Shipping isn’t included unless you have an order total over $35, but it’s still a great deal because this kit is super cheap.

The Cshidworld 4-in-1 set includes, you guessed it, 4 devices total. You get a double shaver or head-hair trimmer, which can also be used to trim body hair. Plus, there’s a nose hair trimmer, an eyebrow trimmer, and a sideburn hair trimmer. A small brush is included so you can clean the blades, wipe down hair particles, and keep your set looking fresh. A USB charging cable is included, as well, which plugs into the devices to recharge the batteries.

Each unit features a stainless steel blade that’s relatively easy to keep clean and care for. Plus, the devices are waterproof and can be rinsed directly after use. The nose hair trimmer offers 360-degree trims so it makes cleaning out those small hairs super easy, and you don’t have to worry about nicks or cuts. What’s more, both the eyebrow trimmer and sideburn trimmers are designed to cut without pulling hair or hurting you. It’s a painless system to trim everywhere and anywhere.

Normally $80, Walmart is offering the entire Cshidworld Electric Shaver set for $18. While shipping is not included with just this deal, if you purchase multiple items and the total is greater than $35, you will get free shipping. You can also receive free shipping if you have a Walmart+ subscription.

More Smart Home Deals Available Now

We rounded up all of the best smart home deals and alternative offers, so you can see what else is available before making any decisions. You can check those out below.

Aqara Camera Hub G2H

$55 $75
Aqara G2H makes your home as smart as it is secure. Featuring HomeKit Security Video, two-way audio, and night vision. Also, a Zigbee control center linking all Aqara child devices.
Buy Now

Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave

$181 $219
Move over, keys. The Assure Lock SL allows you to lock and unlock your door anywhere by adding the smart lock to Samsung Smart Things or other compatible Z-Wave smart home or alarm system and app.
Buy at Amazon

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge

$150 $230
With its minimalist design, the August Smart Lock Pro doesn't look like your traditional smart lock, but that's a good thing because it has everything you need to keep your home protected.
Buy at Amazon

August Smart Lock (3rd gen)

$109 $150
Secure your home with the August Smart Lock. In addition to locking/unlocking your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$89 $100
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook meals and more in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Walmart

Kwikset Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock

$160 $229
Smart locks aren't just novelty items. They allow you to lock or unlock your home from far away and give access to temporary guests without having to print more keys.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Hurry! This Cuisinart Blender Is More Than Half Off at Best Buy Right Now!

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet Die-Cast Blender with smoothie on white background.

‘Cowboy Bebop’: Netflix Releases First-Look Photos of John Cho as Spike Spiegel

cowboy bebop netflix john cho first look rocking out the blue japanese suit as spike siegel in s live action

How To Make Salisbury Steak, an American Classic

Salisbury Steak from the Forked Spoon

We Can’t Believe How Cheap This Cordless Vacuum Deal Is

The LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum being used to clean a home.

Inside Big Bend National Park: Where the Mountains Meet the Desert in Texas

The Window in the Chisos Mountains of Big Bend National Park.

The Best Fuel Rewards Apps to Save You Money on Gas

Someone filling up their gas tank with fuel rewards app.

The 10 Best Movies You Need To Watch Right Now

best movies apocalypsenow

You’ll Love the Luxurious Domestic D.C. Digs at Rosewood’s Georgetown Townhouses

rosewood dc luxury townhouses news hotel washington d c

Here’s How Students Can Get Six Months of Amazon Prime Video for Free

student on laptop watching Prime Video.

Fall In Love With These 9 Iconic Cocktails From the 1920s

The Bee’s Knees

The 8 Best Portable Grills for Grilling on the Go

Coleman RoadTrip LXE Propane Grill

How To Make a Classic Amaretto Sour, Your New Favorite Cocktail

Amaretto Sour cocktail at The Carousel in Houston.

The 6 Best Glamping Destinations To Enjoy Nature With Luxury Amenities

best glamping destinations susan q yin rq6bpqp8t6o unsplash 1