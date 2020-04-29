  1. Grooming

The Best Body Hair Trimmers for Men

Body hair maintenance is one of those things that only gets done with the right equipment. It can become frustrating when you’re trying to take some whisker weight off and your trimmer keeps tugging on your hair or nicking your skin. The best body hair trimmers will make sure you always have a safe manscaping tool at your disposal.

Removing hair in sensitive areas can be a pain — literally. But, with a serviceable body hair trimmer, shaving has never been easier. Body groomers nowadays have been designed to cut and trim hair in delicate regions without having to worry about cuts.

We all know that sometimes a little tidying up is necessary for our own comfort and those close to us. Here are the best body hair trimmers with finesse to help keep your body hair under control.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body

one blade

The OneBlade is a hybrid electric trimmer and shaver that is gentle enough on the skin to manage all your grooming needs, from the face to down below. It’s a sleek design that comes with four beard stubble trimming combs, a body trimming comb, and a protective skin guard for smooth shaving in sensitive areas. You can use it dry or wet, with cream or without cream — whatever your preference, the OneBlade will get it done.

Highlights:

  • Battery supplies 60 minutes of run time
  • Contoured blade head makes for a smooth and comfortable shave in all areas
  • Versatile design accommodates all your shaving needs

Manscaped Lawn Mower 2.0 Hair Trimmer

With a name like Manscaped, you already know what kind of results to expect from this trimmer. Crafted with an ergonomic frame, two adjustable combs, and the brand’s trusted SkinSafe Technology, the Lawn Mower 2.0 was specifically designed to take on the most sensitive grooming tasks and have you emerge without a scratch.

Highlights:

  • Rust-resistant ceramic blades for added hygiene and sharpness
  • SkinSafe Technology ensures safe, hassle-free manscaping
  • Fully waterproof for added utility and easier cleaning

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7030

body groom series

This body hair trimmer boasts a unique, dual-sided handle and a four-directional, pivoting head to ensure all your manscaping needs are comfortably met. Rounded tips on the head are designed to cut insanely close to the skin without leaving behind any abrasions. An adjustable trimmer can get things down to your preferred lengths. It’s also fully waterproof, meaning you can just hop in the shower to tidy things up, then easily clean the trimmer when you’re done.

Highlights:

  • Up to 80 minutes of run time on a full charge
  • Pivot head offers effective, hassle-free results
  • Dual-sided blade design for added versatility

