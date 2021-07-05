The 5 Best Nose Hair Trimmers For Men

After more than a year of mandatory mask-wearing and being largely confined to our homes, re-establishing a regular grooming routine can be a challenge. Quarantine beards are now either being styled or shaven completely but what about stubborn nose hairs? Maybe you’re opting to keep your mask on this summer to hide those embarrassing hairs from plain view, even if you’re fully vaccinated. However, if your reason for continuing to wear a face mask is purely rooted in vanity, allow yourself to breathe easier and invest in a nose hair trimmer instead.

Plucking nose hairs is not only time-consuming and uncomfortable, but it can yield ingrown hairs and nasal infections. Thus, you should find a trimmer that’ll get the job done quickly and safely. Our roundup of the best nose hair trimmers spans a range of budgets and uses. Ditch the tweezers and buy any of the five options below to keep your nose hairs in check instead. Most of these options can also be used for trimming ear hairs so you can consider nixing those curtain-like sideburns, too.

Best Nose Hair Trimmer Overall: Panasonic ER-GN70 Trimmer

It’s hard to go wrong with a Panasonic nose hair trimmer, and the powerful-but-lightweight ER-GN70 takes the top spot on our list. With a high-velocity motor, dual-edge blades, and an ergonomic design, you’ll be able to maneuver this trimmer from any angle without pulling or tugging. There’s also a built-in vacuum to keep your sink and floor hair-free. Just pop in a couple of AAA batteries (not included) for up to 40 minutes of power to keep your nose hair, ear hair, and eyebrows groomed to perfection.

Best Budget Trimmer: Wahl Micro Groomsman Personal Pen Trimmer

From a distance, this Wahl nose hair trimmer looks like an expensive ballpoint pen, but it’s neither pricey nor is it a writing device. The ultra-portable form factor lends itself to a precise trim every time. (Not to mention, it’s compact enough for travel.) This rotary trimmer also includes two separate attachments for tidying eyebrows, sideburns, and hair along the neckline.

Best Premium Trimmer: Braun 9-in-1 Multi Grooming Kit

The Braun 9-in-1 Multi Grooming Kit eliminates the need to keep multiple razors and trimmers on your bathroom sink. It comes with a waterproof cordless trimmer plus eight attachments for your nose, ears, beard, hair, and other areas of your body you want to keep groomed. The included carry case is cumbersome for travel per some user reviews, but for at-home use, it’s perfect for organizing attachments that aren’t in use.

Best Rechargeable Trimmer: Manscaped The Weed Whacker

For those of you who don’t want to be fussed with regularly replacing batteries or remembering to charge your trimmer, there’s Manscaped’s The Weed Whacker. This cordless nose hair trimmer features a 600mAh li-ion battery that holds a charge for up to 90 minutes. It’s also quite comfortable to use with a 23-degree angled profile that matches the contours of your ears and nose.

Most Durable Trimmer: Remington Virtually Indestructible Nose Hair Trimmer

This Remington nose hair trimmer is built to last. It’s 100% waterproof and designed to endure almost any drop against the bathroom tile or shower floor. (However, its non-slip rubberized drip is there to make sure that doesn’t happen.) For as tough as it is, it’s gentle when it comes to trimming nose and ear hairs. Its dual-sized trimmer provides a precise cut in hard-to-reach areas, minus the nicks and cuts.

