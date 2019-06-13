The Manual
Fashion & Style

Outerknown is Throwing it Way Back with the Woolaroo Wool Swim Trunk

Chase McPeak
By
outerknown woolaroo wool swim trunks 3

We’ve come a long way since the earliest Western bathing suits that consisted of cloth wrapped around the genital area during the Middle Ages. Prior to that in antiquity and the classical period, all evidence points to swimming totally nude with no suits in sight. Fast-forward through the Renaissance (when people literally did not swim because they thought it was detrimental to their health, the poor fools) until you get to to the Enlightenment when full-on bathing costumes became the style straight through to the early 20th century. It was at that time when the first men’s swim trunks hit the scene. And they were mostly made from wool until synthetic fabrics were introduced in the 1950s.

So, it should come as no surprise that the fashion and performance wear industries are going all-in on this old-school fabric, only with a 21st-century twist.

Rather than the heavy, scratchy sweater wool we so often think of when we call the fabric to mind, Outerknown, a brand dedicated to creating environmentally friendly sport and lifestyle wear, partnered with The Woolmark Company to create the Woolaroo swim trunk.

“We love collaborating with like-minded brands to push boundaries and chart new territories in sustainable design,” said Outerknown Co-Founder, Kelly Slater, in a statement. “The Woolmark Company’s longtime dedication to authenticity, fiber quality, and supply chain excellence naturally aligns with Outerknown’s ethos, and we’re so excited to launch the world’s first Merino wool trunks together.”

Outerknown Woolaroo Merino Wool Swim Trunk
1 of 3
outerknown woolaroo wool swim trunks red
outerknown woolaroo wool swim trunks green
outerknown woolaroo wool swim trunks blue

Using the latest spinning techniques from Woolmark, the Woolaroo is built from a performance Merino created without any chemicals or synthetic finishing agents. Points to the brands for going chemical free, but where the duo really rack up the nods in their favor is how the Woolaroo wears.

Wool is naturally breathable and resistant to odor. It’s also fairly water-resistant and quick drying, making it one of the best fibers for outdoor wear around.

“The Woolaroo perfectly sums up the soul of Merino wools,” Woolmark Company Managing Director Stuart McCullough notes. “Soft on skin but tough enough to handle the elements, wool is not only the world’s oldest fiber, but also the most technically advanced with modern manufacturing techniques, making the best even better.”

We like the simple, streamlined look of the shorts on top of all the benefits already mentioned. These trunks would look as good off the beach as they do on a board and their quick-drying, long-lasting nature means you can easily move from hanging ten to having a couple of post-surf shots with your buds.

For other, non-wool swim trunks to get you surfing this season, check out some of our other favorites.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Style Essentials: Classic Men's Clothing You Need in Your Wardrobe
Up Next

What is Bourbon? A Brief History of America's Whiskey
pad and quill leather briefcase giveaway 1
Fashion & Style

Giveaway: A Sophisticated $500 Briefcase to Make Your Coworkers Jealous

The Manual is giving away a Pad & Quill Gladstone Leather Briefcase to one lucky reader.
Posted By Chase McPeak
beach gear for men what to wear the man on
Fashion & Style

Beach Gear For Men: What to Wear, Read, and Carry to the Shore

From an upgraded top to new swim trunks to a surprisingly engaging and nuanced beach read, every detail deserves your time and consideration this summer -- there are only so many beach trips left, after all.
Posted By Cody Gohl
native shoes plant shoe news eco the 2
Fashion & Style

Native Shoes Plant Shoe is 100% Biodegradable and Animal-Free

This is a first of its kind in the sneaker world. So, what exactly is it made from?
Posted By Bryan Holt
reyn spooner x todd snyder hawaiian print collab hero image
Fashion & Style

Todd Snyder and Reyn Spooner Put a Fresh Spin on the Hawaiian Shirt

This limited-edition capsule collection is giving off major vacation vibes.
Posted By Cody Gohl
best men summer t shirts jason scott shirt 2019
Fashion & Style

Chill Out in the Best Summer T-Shirts for Men

There's a time and a place for a plain white tee. This isn't it.
Posted By Beau Hayhoe
chubbies shorts male models model search header
Fashion & Style

Do These Guys Have What it Takes to be Chubbies’ Next Relatable, Righteous Male Model?

The 2019 Man Model Contest promotes real guys with real bodies. Beer bellies and dad bods, please apply.
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
timex todd snyder welton bi metal watch x melton 2
Fashion & Style

The New Todd Snyder x Timex Welton Bi-Metal Watch is Nostalgia on a Wrist

The Welton Bi-Metal puts a fresh spin on the mid-century design of the old classic Mercury Timex watch.
Posted By Cody Gohl
converse star series tinker hatfield news group featured image
Fashion & Style

Converse and Nike Designer Tinker Hatfield Debut Converse Star Series

Good luck finding a pair of these!
Posted By Beau Hayhoe
best travel pants men foehn brise pant huckberry
Outdoors

23 Best Travel Pants for Hiking, Exploring, and Everything in Between

Our favorite, all-around travel pants are suitable for every environment and activity, from finding comfort on the plane to finding adventure outdoors.
Posted By Clay Abney
flamin hot cheetos x forever 21 flaming black graphic t shirt
Fashion & Style

Rep Your Flamin’ Hot Love for Cheetos with this Cheeky Fashion Collab

Here are a few of our favorites picks from the Flamin' Hot Cheetos X Forever 21 collection. We suggest you pair these with Takis.
Posted By Chase McPeak
under armour the rock earbuds ua 1
Culture

Rock Out While You Work Out with Under Armour’s The Rock Earbuds

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Under Armour, and JBL worked together on these earbuds, designed specifically to handle both trips to the gym and laps around the track.
Posted By Bryan Holt
Mission Workshop Hayes
Fashion & Style

7 Shirts You Can Wear on the Trail and to the Office

Work shirts can be uncomfortable. They don’t breathe or wick moisture well. They don’t regulate temperature. They stink after a hard day. But does it have to be that way?
Posted By Ross Collicutt
best hemp clothing brands jungmaven featured image
Fashion & Style

Why You Should Wear Hemp Clothing and Which Brands to Shop

As on-trend as hemp fashion has become, it also hasn’t lost its environmental credibility.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
Tula Bravo Baby Carrier
Fashion & Style

How to Be the Coolest Dad on the Playground

We’re talking about the manly art of parental competition and clearly demonstrating that you are the Alpha Dad.
Posted By John Jones