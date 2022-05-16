Nordstrom Is Having a FLASH SALE on Nike Shoes

Nike is responsible for some of the most sought-after shoes in men’s fashion. Today, Nordstrom is having flash sale on a huge array of Nike favorites, from slides to training shoes and everything in between. These shoes are up to 55% off, which is a steal considering that several of the best shoes for men are straight out of Nike. Sizes and styles are limited, so shop now for the best selection and don’t forget to check out Nike “Refurbished” if there’s a specific style you’re looking for that’s already sold out. Like always, Nordstrom offers free shipping with each and every purchase, so scoop up these sweet deals because inventory is certainly not going to last long.

Nike Victori One Sport Slide — $20, was $30

For the last couple of summers, slides have been the go-to casual shoe, and this summer, there’s no sign that slides are going anywhere. Originally $30, select styles of Nike’s Victori One Sport Slide are on sale for $20, saving you 33%, or $10, on this go-everywhere shoe. These slides are as lightweight as they are supportive and the textured footbeds add another level of comfort. They are perfect for the beach, for vacations, or for simply cruising around town. The signature Nike Swoosh is embossed on the top, creating a sporty look with a sleek, classy touch. At only $20, these slides are bound to sell out quickly, so snag a pair while you can. You’ll live in the Nike Victori Sport Slides for the rest of the season.

Nike Free Run Trail Sneaker — $50, was $110

Nike Free Run sneakers are one of the beloved favorites of Nike’s running lineup, so the Nike Free Run Trail Sneakers are basically every trail runner’s dream. At only $50, these sneakers are a whopping 55% off, saving you $60 off their original price of $110. These shoes were made to re-create the freedom and sensation of running barefoot while protecting your feet on the trail. The Nike Free Run Trail Sneakers have the same breathable comfort and pull-on sock upper of the Nike Free Runs, but with perforated, durable suede and padded collar, which make it the ideal shoe for hiking. This sneaker replicates a natural foot movement with each step, and at 55% off, this is a deal that can’t be beaten.

Nike Blazer Low ’77 Suede Sneaker — $63, was $85

Nike’s casual sneakers are just as popular and iconic as their lineup of running shoes, and the Nike Blazer Low ’77 Suede Sneaker is no exception. Originally $85, these classic shoes are 25% off as part of Nordstrom’s sale, shaving $22 off the price and reducing them to only $63. These sneakers were designed with old-school basketball in mind. This signature shoe was reissued, featuring a streamlined profile and soft suede. The shoe emulates authentic ’70s vibes between its autoclaved sole and raw-edged foam tongue, and the bright red color is bound to catch some eyes. The Nike Blazer Low ’77 Suede Sneakers are high-style and high-quality all rolled into one versatile shoe.

Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge Endurance Class Training Shoe — $83, was 140

Nike’s ZoomX SuperRep Surge Endurance Class Training Shoe is a standout all-around shoe that can take you from day to night. Originally $140, these stylish lace-up sneakers are marked down to $83, saving you 40%, or a total of $57. These sneakers are extra propulsive, made for high performance with every workout. ZoomX SuperRep Surge Endurance Class sneakers are wrapped in a breathable mesh and come with a TPU heel clip, which is the perfect way to lock in your fit on the rowing machine. This is a high-end shoe at a low price, so grab a pair before they sell out.

