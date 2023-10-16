This Nike Member’s Day sale is the best way to upgrade your style

There’s nothing better than reaping the rewards of a valuable membership, whether that comes as access to exclusive deals, redeemable points, or coupon codes that no one else gets. Nike is kicking off its Member’s Day appreciation sale, offering precisely those rewards to its loyal customers. If you’re not a member, you might want before the October 16 event launch. The event features five days of exclusive membership perks, including excellent deals, offers, and more.
One of the best benefits of Member’s Day is you can get up to 20% off select styles when you use promo code MEMBER20 at checkout. It’s always best, and we always recommend, that you check out big sales like this for yourself because we couldn’t possibly cover every product or item worth shopping. That said, we’ve gathered some of our favorite styles below.
What styles to shop in Nike’s Member’s Day sale
To state the obvious, Nike is known for its comfortable athletic wear, suitable for an active lifestyle but also perfect for lounging around the house on lazy days. From sneakers and running shoes to joggers, sweatpants, tees, and cold-weather sweaters, Nike has you covered. Before we dive into some of our favorite style picks, let’s take a quick look at what Nike members can expect.
All get:
- Free shipping on all orders over $50
- Wear test to try for up to 60 days — return if it doesn’t fit
- Receiptless returns in-store or via the Nike app
- Exclusive members-only events
- Access to Nike experts for fitness and style advice
Sounds great, right? Let’s look at some of the styles on sale for 20% off, which is a fantastic discount opportunity, by the way.
Starting with some shorts, are an excellent choice, available in at least a dozen styles. They’re available in sizes extra-small up to 4XL tall, too. The are next on the list. They offer laid-back, all-day comfort with a lightweight design and a relaxed fit that hits just above the knees.
For sneakers and footwear, first up, we have the , offering a blend of retro style with modern materials. Throw ’em on and take a flashback to the mid-90s, or more specifically, ’96, when the very first Air Penny shoes were introduced. Or, the , available in a ton of vibrant styles. You might also consider getting your littles the . Of course, there are a ton of other sneaker and shoe styles on sale, so be sure to hit up Nike if you’re interested in getting some.
In general, you’ll want to check out the Nike Member’s sale anyway. There are a lot of great styles available.
