 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Veja introduces all new V-90, a throwback Veja sneaker with a familiar aesthetic

Veja brings modern sustainability to '90s-era aesthetics, and we love it

Sarah Veldman
By
V-90 sneakers on marble floor
Veja / Veja

In the ever-evolving landscape of men’s luxury footwear, Veja has introduced their latest creation: the V-90 sneaker. This elegant amalgamation of throwback aesthetics and modern comfort is a unisex sneaker that caters to those who seek a harmonious blend of fashion, sustainability, and innovation.

Inspired by the design ethos of the ’90s, the V-90 pays homage to an era marked by bold styles and expressive individuality. This throwback aesthetic, carefully interwoven with modern flair, makes the V-90 a versatile choice that seamlessly transitions from casual outings to more upscale settings.

Recommended Videos

Sourcing excellence and organic traced leather

At the heart of the V-90’s allure is its commitment to ethical sourcing and the use of premium materials. Veja’s approach to leather sourcing is exemplified by the inclusion of O.T. leather (Organic Traced leather) in the V-90 sneaker. Sourced exclusively from 100% certified organic farms in Uruguay, not only is it free from the harmful effects of pesticides and chemicals, but it also emerges as a testament to Veja’s dedication to a greener and cleaner fashion industry.  O.T. leather goes through a mechanical beating process that makes it bendable. (The leather in the V-90 sneaker was also tanned in Brazil, and uses fewer dyes than conventional leather.)

Related

The V-90 sneaker’s sustainable journey extends from its top to its bottom, as it is crafted from a blend of 40% Amazonian rubber and 10% recycled rubber. By incorporating rubber that is sourced responsibly and incorporating recycled elements, Veja underscores its commitment to preserving the planet’s natural resources.

V-90 sneakers white background
Veja / Veja

A colorful palette for every expression

In addition to its eco-friendly practices and superior craftsmanship, the V-90 collection offers a diverse array of colors, allowing wearers to express their individuality. From the pristine allure of optic white to the understated charm of cool gray white, and the comforting warmth of eggshell white, the palette caters to a spectrum of personal preferences. Whether one seeks to make a bold statement or embrace a more understated elegance, the V-90 collection has a shade to suit every taste. There are a total of seven color options, blending neutral and autumnal hues that make the V-90 perfect for your feet this fall.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Brooks Brothers and Sperry’s new shoe collection is just what you want it to be
Historic brands Sperry and Brooks Brothers decided to collaborate for a limited-edition release shoe line
Sperry brooks brothers cordovan shoe.

When you think of iconic American brands, Brooks Brothers probably comes to mind. While most brands got their start at the turn of the 20th century, Brooks Brothers had already been mastering their craft for almost 100 years during the booming Industrial Revolution. 

But the prestige Brooks Brothers has earned isn't just because the brand has been around for over 200 years. During that time, they produced some of the highest-quality goods and dressed 39 presidents. Today, they continue to be just as relevant as they have been in the past; Brooks Brothers is the new official suit of Inter Miami FC alongside David Beckham, and just collaborated with another quintessential American label — Sperry. 

Read more
How to tie your shoes and make any pair in your closet slip-on shoes
YouTube videos with genius ways to tie your shoes so you never have to tie them again
man tying sneakers outside

It turns out that learning to tie your shoes in Kindergarten may not have been the win you and your parents thought it was. Men’s slip-on shoes are all the rage these days. Call them ugly all you want — they’re easy to slip on when you’re in a rush and cozy to boot.

Maybe you’re a resident sneakerhead, or perhaps you simply don’t feel like splurging on a pair of designer men’s slip-on shoes. You might simply not be able to get passed the “ugly shoe” label of Birkenstocks (or the more budget-friendly dupes). Still, the ease of slip-on shoes is a massive perk.

Read more
Asics’ new running shoes can actually help in the fight against climate change
This running shoe brand's new shoe has the lowest carbon dioxide emission to date
Asics' Gel-Lyte III

In the wake of crises arising from climate change, companies publicly and privately owned are making commitments to ensure the future health of Earth’s air, water, and ecosystems. Not coincidentally, the athletics and outdoors firms that produce products and services to utilize our environment are leading the way. Recently, one of the largest athletic shoe makers in the world publicly joined that march towards sustainability.

Asics dropped plans for releasing its the Gel-Lyte III CM 1.95 sneaker in 2023. Named for its just 1.95-kilogram carbon dioxide emission across the product’s life cycle, these are even lighter than the Adizero x Allbirds 2.94 kilogram low carbon shoes currently on the market. This marks a significant step toward the Japanese shoe company’s commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Read more