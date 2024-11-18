New Balance, GANNI reunite on new sneaker

 Skip to main content
GANNI and New Balance create the ultimate chic dad shoe

Ganni New balance trainers
GANNI / GANNI

While New Balance has mastered creating stylish lifestyle sneakers, their latest collaboration with GANNI has them at another level. In their newest collaboration, New Balance has again partnered with the Danish fashion brand to bring one of their sneakers to life. This time the two brands have focused on creating a new version of the Fresh Foam Sneaker that incorporates some of GANNI’s contemporary style. This unisex design will be available in two fun colorways for every look. If this latest collaborative shoe is anything like their previous partnership, there’s no reason why the Fresh Foam Sneaker won’t fly off the shelves. 

GANNI x New Balance Fresh Foam Sneaker

silver and pink sneakers new balance
GANNI / GANNI

Crafted with New Balance’s iconic ‘dad shoe’ chunky silhouette, the Fresh Foam Sneaker contains foam cushioning and airy technical construction for comfort and breathability. For the “Futuristic Silver/Pink” colorway, wearers will find a retro silver base with touches of sparkling pink hues. On the other hand, the “Racing Red/Black” option comes with a red mesh base with black overlays throughout the shoe and a contrasting white midsole. Both variations also contain Y2K-inspired charms on the design’s double-lacing system. As part of both brand’s ethos, a significant portion of the shoe is made with recycled polyester including in the linings, bindings, and insole boards. Small co-branded details can be found throughout the shoe, including GANNI’s butterfly logo. This exciting new sneaker will be available on November 20th via New Balance and GANNI’s web stores. Fans can also find the design at select GANNI stores throughout the country.

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
