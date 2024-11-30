New Balance, Basketcase creates one of the hardest-to-get sneakers of the season

When New Balance and Basketcase decided to partner up for a second time, there was no doubt they would deliver another outstanding design. However, not only was their most recent collaboration a stylish drop, but it became the must-have sneaker of the season. A difficult-to-find sneaker, everyone wants a pair. Many want to get their hands on the pair for plenty of reasons since the trail sneaker is a unique design you can’t find anywhere else. Although the silhouette appears more casual, the new collaborative shoe between New Balance and Basketcase is a well-designed trail sneaker you can wear almost anywhere. While getting your hands on a pair might be difficult, there’s no reason why you can’t marvel at this high-tech and high-quality shoe.

New Balance x Basketcase Minimus M10 sneaker

Modeled after the New Balance Minimus M10 trail sneaker, this new collaboration infuses lightweight design with practical technical features that any hiker or city dweller can enjoy. An example of how far New Balance and Basketcase footwear technology has come, this new shoe contains hand-drawn tribal details on each shoe. These unique additions allow for each pair to be unique and never repeated. A low-key silhouette, this sneaker is the perfect subtle footwear that will still be stylish a decade from now. Although it’s easy to see why so many are infatuated with the design, not everyone will get their hands on a pair. This shoe is exclusively sold via raffle from Basketcase. An entry to the raffle can only be obtained with a purchase from their Residency collection.