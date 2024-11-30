 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

New Balance, Basketcase creates one of the hardest-to-get sneakers of the season

New Balance and Basketcase drop new shoe

By
overhead view of sneakers
Basketcase/Instagram / Instagram

When New Balance and Basketcase decided to partner up for a second time, there was no doubt they would deliver another outstanding design. However, not only was their most recent collaboration a stylish drop, but it became the must-have sneaker of the season. A difficult-to-find sneaker, everyone wants a pair. Many want to get their hands on the pair for plenty of reasons since the trail sneaker is a unique design you can’t find anywhere else. Although the silhouette appears more casual, the new collaborative shoe between New Balance and Basketcase is a well-designed trail sneaker you can wear almost anywhere. While getting your hands on a pair might be difficult, there’s no reason why you can’t marvel at this high-tech and high-quality shoe. 

New Balance x Basketcase Minimus M10 sneaker

overhead view of New balance sneakers on table
Basketcase/Instagram / Instagram

Modeled after the New Balance Minimus M10 trail sneaker, this new collaboration infuses lightweight design with practical technical features that any hiker or city dweller can enjoy. An example of how far New Balance and Basketcase footwear technology has come, this new shoe contains hand-drawn tribal details on each shoe. These unique additions allow for each pair to be unique and never repeated. A low-key silhouette, this sneaker is the perfect subtle footwear that will still be stylish a decade from now. Although it’s easy to see why so many are infatuated with the design, not everyone will get their hands on a pair. This shoe is exclusively sold via raffle from Basketcase. An entry to the raffle can only be obtained with a purchase from their Residency collection. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Ronnie Fieg’s Kith and New Balance shine again with a new sneaker
Kith, New Balance new sneaker drop
sneakers lined up on wood floor

The partnership between Kith and New Balance has already become well-established and is among the chicest collaborations. Their previous joint designs are sleek and retro shoes that are bound to become classics for sneaker lovers. In their latest drop, Ronnie Fieg and New Balance are revisiting two previous designs for a brand-new collection of Madison Square Garden-inspired sneakers. For this release, the two brands have remixed the 991v2 lifestyle shoe and added two colorways to the Numeric 480 skateboarding sneaker. With these updates, these two brands refresh these designs for a modern Madison Square Garden-themed collection. After previously releasing a Madison Square Garden collection in November 2023, this new drop takes a look at two sneakers never before redesigned.
Kith x New Balance Madison Square Garden collection

The Kith x New Balance 991v2, the design saw light grey mesh and suede with orange and blue colorways. Madison Square Garden branding is included on the insole for an extra touch. The Numeric 480 sees two new colorways, including a sleek option with one with a mesh base with leather overlays. The mesh option includes a perforated leather “N” logo and collar. The second option has a suede base with the Kith monogram logo debossed on the “N” branding. 

Read more
How Comme Des Garcons and New Balance made running shoes sleek and chic
New Balance, Comme des Garcons create a new sneaker
overhead view of sneaker

In recent seasons, New Balance has reached into its vault to rerelease archival designs with modern updates. One of the latest archives to get updated is the 860v2, which has already seen a few remixes in the past. However, this time around, New Balance is teaming up with COMME des GARÇONS to create two new colorways that lean into a sleek and stealthy design. With a much cleaner and smoother look than New Balance is accustomed to, the 860v2 appears like an entirely new sneaker. A great option for those looking for a sophisticated lifestyle or running shoe, this collaboration mixes luxury with the practicality of running sneakers. 
COMME des GARÇONS x New Balance 860v2

In this collaborative sneaker, CDG and New Balance have created a slimmed-down silhouette and used smoother materials for a sleek look. Available in two monochromatic colorways, the 860v2 contains subtle tonal variations and mesh overlays for a cohesive aesthetic. Both color options have a white midsole with grey and black outsoles. In the two colorways, silver accents detail the heels, giving them some extra depth and edge. Above the pull tab, wearers will find the iconic red NB logo. Further branding comes inside the soles and tongue with COMME des GARÇONS and New Balance logos.

Read more
Celebrate the Las Vegas GP with Puma and Formula 1’s latest sneakers
PUMA x F1 Vegas-inspired sneaker
man wearing PUMA and F1 merch on bench

With Formula 1’s Las Vegas GP returning for its second year, PUMA is getting fans ready for the event with race-inspired sneakers. Along with other clothing items and accessories, PUMA and F1 have partnered up again for a collection that celebrates the high energy and neon atmosphere of the Las Vegas Strip. Along with a general collection, PUMA is also teaming with Mercedes-AMG Petronas for a similar lineup geared towards Mercedes fans. For the F1 x PUMA Neon Energy collection, PUMA has unveiled a remixed version of their Trinity sneakers which highlight the boldness of the sport and city. 
Formula 1 x Puma "Neon Energy" Trinity sneaker

Whether or not you’re headed to the track in November, the Trinity sneaker has plenty of style and practicality for outside the race weekend. Although many commemorative items lose significance after the event, the Trinity sneaker allows fans to show off their spirit year-round. Composed of black and purple colorways, this sneaker is sleek and modern. The leather and mesh uppers give the shoe contrasting materials that give it an extra edge. This collaborative sneaker includes a purple IMEVA midsole and SoftFoam+ sockliner for extra comfort and support. Above the Formstrip, a Formula 1 rubber logo gives a subtle nod to the sport. Additional details such as heel pulls and lace tips don a neon red color, which injects an extra hue into the design. Far from an average merch product, the Trinity sneaker mixes racing, style, and versatility in one practical form. These sneakers and the rest of the collection, should be available via PUMA’s site and select retailers, although the brand has yet to make them open for purchase. 

Read more