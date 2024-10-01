Mephisto and Madhappy new collaboration has arrived

Mephisto’s Rainbow silhouette is a chic and timeless sneaker design that will fit any style or closet. While the Rainbow collection already has a substantial range, their latest collaboration with Madhappy adds two new variations that are must-haves for everyone. A minimalist take on the shoe, the Mephisto and Madhappy Rainbow design is sleek enough for an elevated footwear choice, yet still has the casual chicness of an everyday sneaker. Madhappy, known for their playful and contemporary style brings their brand identity into the mix, as they’ve previously down with other collaborations. For those looking for the perfect everyday sneaker, especially in an easy-to-style neutral, the Mephisto x Madhappy Rainbow sneaker is one to watch.

Madhappy x Mephisto Rainbow

Available in two chic colorways, white and brown, the new releases bring all of the comfort technology of Mephisto’s Rainbow sneakers. Equipped with Mephisto’s SOFT-AIR technology, this sneaker design is crafted to minimize impact on each step. On the outside, these sneakers come with custom co-branding, mixed suede, flat heels, and speed lacing.

Although Mephisto’s Rainbow silhouette comes in various colorways and styles, the Madhappy collaboration sneaker brings a contemporary take on the brand’s heritage sneaker. Unlike other collaborations that can get bold and bright patterns and colors, this sneaker is all about a functional piece that works with your closet. Available via Mephisto, the Rainbow sneaker is priced at $345. As a bonus, one percent of the proceeds of each sale goes to The Madhappy Foundation which works to raise awareness and fund research for the mental health movement.

