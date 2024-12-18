 Skip to main content
JJJJound and adidas announce the release date for the Superstar remix

adidas, JJJJound announce new sneaker

By
left side of black leather adidas superstar sneaker
JJJJound / JJJJound

Any shoe with the influence and impact as the adidas Superstar sneaker will always see redesigns and remixes. Throughout the years, this sneaker has seen many differing versions, adding to its legacy as one of the hottest sneakers in recent seasons. Although it’s hard to replicate the same impact as the original design, JJJJound is taking on this iconic silhouette and creating a new sleek design. Although much of the silhouette doesn’t change, this collaboration adds new touches and materials that elevate it to another level. A more sophisticated look for the Superstar sneaker, this collaboration is perfect for those wanting to infuse their street style into any occasion. 

JJJJound x adidas Superstar 90 “Made in Japan”

right side of black leather adidas superstar sneaker
JJJJound / JJJJound

Donning an all-black look, the collaborative Superstar sneaker uses JJJJound’s recognized Japanese leather for a soft and elegant look. Rather than add new features to the original shoe, this collaboration sees fewer details for a scaled-back appearance. In this latest iteration, the Superstar sneaker appears without its tongue logo and sans emblems on the heel tabs. Besides removing these features, the text “JJJJound” replaces the golden “Superstar” text along the side of the iconic three white stripes. A lowkey and subtle switch-up on a classic sneaker, this collaborative shoe draws a statement from how sleek and modern its appearance is. Ideal for those looking for a more sophisticated everyday sneaker, this collaboration is set to hit the shelves on February 1, 2025. Fans looking to purchase these sleek sneakers can do so via JJJJound’s web store.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
