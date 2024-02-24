How to look like Jeremy Allen White

 Skip to main content
Jeremy Allen White has made ‘the everyman style’ trendy: 5 pieces to buy if you want to steal the look

Whether you’ve been swept away by the gripping drama of Shameless or find yourself navigating through the cacophony of kitchen chaos in The Bear, one thing remains undeniable: Jeremy Allen White’s mastery of minimalistic men’s fashion. Renowned for his role as ‘Carmy’ and recognized with accolades such as a Golden Globe nomination and an Emmy nod in 2023, White effortlessly embodies the essence of understated elegance.

Jeremy Allen White: The epitome of making men’s fashion effortless

Jeremy Allen White’s ability to elevate the mundane into the extraordinary sets him apart. Whether donning discarded jackets, well-worn hats, or simply baring his feet, White transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, effortlessly exuding a sense of unmatched coolness. Each ensemble embodies a laid-back charm yet resonates with a profound personal style statement.

Jeremy Allen White epitomizes the concept of sartorial minimalism on-screen or off, proving that true style lies not in extravagance but in the art of refinement and restraint. If you want to exude this same sense of je ne sais quoi, look no further than these five super simple pieces.

Nike Air Force 1 sneaker
Nike

Nike Cortez and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers

Nike Cortez: $90

Nike Air Force 1: $115

A fixture in his wardrobe, the actor consistently rocks a pair of white kicks, alternating between the classic Nike Air Force 1 and the timeless Nike Cortez. His collection often boasts not one but two pairs of each staple sneaker: one saved for later or perhaps red carpet events, while the other serves as his trusty daily companion, weathering the wear and tear of every day.

Nike Cortez sneaker
Nike

Whites often opt for Nike Cortez, introduced by the brand in 1972 and quickly rising to prominence as a premier running shoe renowned for its revolutionary lightweight design and unparalleled comfort. With a classic silhouette that has stood the test of time, Nike unfortunately stopped making the white-on-white version not too long ago. However, Cortez is offered in a customizable version, allowing fans looking to emulate the style of Jeremy Allen White with the classic all-white iteration or a bold and vibrant statement piece.

In an interview with GQ, White talked about his love of the sneakers, claiming he will never stop wearing them and begging Nike to start making them again.

“I love the shape of it. It’s super comfortable. You can exercise in them. It’s been probably 6 years of me wearing the shoe and I’ll never stop.” -Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad
Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein boxers

In a classic Calvin Klein thirst trap, Jeremy Allen White took center stage, showcasing a blend of athleticism and casual charm against the backdrop of New York City’s bustling streets, all while wearing the iconic boxers. Ascending the stairs of a towering building, he gracefully transitions to the rooftop, where he indulges in a series of relaxed exercises punctuated by spontaneity and pull-ups.

While Calvin Klein’s formula of featuring hunky celebrity guy du jour brooding in tight boxers may seem familiar, White’s portrayal adds a fresh allure to the iconic imagery.

Lacoste Long Sleeve Navy polo
Lacoste

Lacoste Long Sleeve Cotton Polo

On a stroll through Studio City, California, Jeremy Allen White was seen picking up a massive bouquet. While speculation may arise regarding the purpose of his excursion—whether a romantic gesture ahead of Valentine’s Day or simply a quest for aesthetic enhancement—one thing remains unequivocally clear: the standout piece of his ensemble was undoubtedly the impeccably tailored polo shirt he sported.

Crafted by none other than Lacoste, a brand synonymous with accessible elegance, the long-sleeve polo epitomizes classic refinement. With its signature cotton pique fabric and iconic crocodile emblem adorning the chest, this garment pays homage to a legacy nearly a century in the making.

Dickies blue work pant
Dickies

Dickies 874® Original Work Pant

The Bear is an obvious standout in an era where television series increasingly influence fashion trends. While one might not immediately associate such a narrative with fashion prowess, the wardrobe choices of characters like Carmy have captured the attention of style enthusiasts.

Carmy’s signature work pants, characterized by their relaxed fit and casual elegance, have become a symbol of an effortless style synonymous with actor Jeremy Allen White’s aesthetic. The way they subtly cling to his hips, exuding an air of nonchalance, perfectly encapsulates the laid-back vibe that has become integral to White’s everyday look.

Levi's 568 Stay Loose jeans
Levi's

Levi’s 568 Stay Loose Lightweight Men’s Jeans

In The Bear’s labyrinth of frenetic kitchen activity, a subplot emerges that sheds light on the hidden passion of Jeremy Allen White’s character, Carmine Berzatto. By night, he’s a high-energy chef commanding the culinary chaos, by day, he’s a clandestine connoisseur of vintage denim.

Carmy’s obsession with vintage Levi’s denim unfolds in captivating scenes, revealing stacks of meticulously folded jeans nestled in the most unlikely of places—his home kitchen oven. In a memorable moment from season 1, Carmy demonstrates his prowess in denim bartering, trading a coveted 1955 Levi’s Type III trucker jacket for a cooler filled with the meat essential for his dinner service. Through Carmy, White showcases an understanding of the allure of a well-worn pair of jeans, often seen out and about in Los Angeles wearing baggy denim and linen button-downs.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in The Bear
FX

Jeremy Allen White: Inspired by The Bear

Much like his performances, Jeremy Allen White’s wardrobe is a testament to his innate sense of style. While his character Carmy’s signature white t-shirt paired with black pants has become iconic, White seamlessly transitions this look into his everyday attire. From layering tank tops under blazers to embracing Lacoste polos and baggy jeans, White’s fashion choices exude an aura of effortlessness. And isn’t that what everyone who loves men’s fashion going for these days? Trying to convince people you jumped out of bed and threw on whatever was lying in the corner of your room is undoubtedly a trend that won’t die out anytime soon.

