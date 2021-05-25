How to Care for Leather Gloves So They Can Stand The Test of Time

Nothing says luxury like leather goods and nothing says sophistication like a pair of leather gloves. Just like all luxury items, caring for leather, particularly your leather gloves, can be easy with regular maintenance and minimal wear and tear. But if your leather gloves happen to be your go-to pair that you wear as much as the weather allows, especially if you like going on road trips where your leather driving gloves always come in handy, then chances are they’re a little more loved on than you’d like. Lucky for you, we have some helpful tips to ensure your favorite pair can stand the test of time.

First, We Waterproof

Leather, by nature, is skin. The elements can be an invisible enemy to the integrity of your leather, especially water. It’s imperative that you waterproof your gloves with a waterproofing oil or wax made specifically made for leather goods.

Chances are you won’t be going for a swim with your gloves on, but in the event of an unlikely dip in any body of water, it’s important to remember to not apply any outside heat to your gloves. That means no laying them next to a radiator or fireplace or putting them in the dryer. Applying external heat to leather can cause cracking and discoloration.

Clean Your Gloves

While cleaning your leather gloves may not be necessary all the time, implementing the utmost care is always necessary when the time comes. Applying the wrong chemicals or using the wrong tools can ruin the color and overall integrity of the leather.

Simply dilute your leather cleaning solution with lukewarm water and apply it with a spray bottle or lint-free cloth. If you are dealing with a noticeable stain, there’s no need to scrub or rub. Gentle wiping should do the trick. Clean hands are a must! Natural human oils can cause discoloration.

Be sure not to put your gloves in the washer or dryer or use a sponge to clean them. This can warp the leather and cause unwanted pilling.

Clean the Lining

Cleaning the lining may not be needed too often, but it’s always a good idea to take care of your gloves from the inside out. Unfortunately, there is no easy way to clean the lining of your leather gloves. Whether they’re lined with silk or cashmere, it’s best to take your gloves to a specialist dry cleaner to take care of the lining. Because of the leather exterior, there is no easy way to tackle the lining.

Try it Out for Yourself

Here are the best products to use when caring for your leather gloves:

Sof Sole Mink Oil for Conditioning and Waterproofing Leather

The Sof Sole Mink Oil is your partner when it comes to protecting your leather goods, as it is specifically formulated to waterproof, condition, and preserve leather. This oil creates a waterproof barrier to help protect leather against the elements and prevent water, salt, and perspiration stains. It is easy to use and dries within minutes.

Leather Cleaner by Leather Honey

Searching for a powerful product to help clean all types of leather? Look no further. This leather cleaner by Leather Honey effectively and quickly removes dirt, oil, tough stains, and grime from everything from car seats to furniture. This oil is proven to restore all your leather goods, even faux or vinyl, old and new, of all colors, in a powerful, odorless, and chemical-free way.

