Comfiest shoes ever? Get a pair of HeyDudes for under $50

Briley Kenney
HeyDude footwear, just called HeyDudes, has become super popular over the past year, and for good reason. These comfortable slip-ons will change how you see, wear, and use your shoes. They are really that good. They also come in a huge selection of styles, including a variety of formats, like slip-on flip-flops, sneakers, and dress shoes. You can never go wrong with a pair of , or if you’re feeling patriotic, the pair. You might also notice that right now, HeyDude is having a huge sale on its footwear options, allowing you to save upwards of 20% off. There are over 30 different products included, so you’ll want to check them out for yourself and see what you like. We’ve also highlighted a few of our faves below.

What to shop in the HeyDudes sale

If you need convincing or are not familiar with the brand, we have an in-depth guide on several reasons why you should own HeyDudes. They’re super comfortable, they all have a slip-on design without complicated laces, and they’re ridiculously affordable even at full price. There are so many styles to choose from. There’s sure to be something for you. Of course, this HeyDudes sale sets the bar high by getting you a pair at an incredibly low price — you can save upwards of 20% per pair.

They’re so comfortable you won’t want to wear anything else. Moreover, the brand has some pretty amazing collaborations with other companies, including a college-themed run, so you can pick up a pair to support your favorite college ball team.

But back to the sale. There are over 30 different styles discounted, with flip-flops, slip-ons, and dress shoes to choose from. Sale prices are already listed, with an option to save even more with the provided promo code. Hint: right now, that code is SPOOKY. The , for instance, are just $45, down from $65. Or, the are just $30, down from $40. Want something that stands out a little more? Check out the with their floral design for just $40, down from $70.

Great deals, great shoes, and lots to love. Sounds like you need to head on over to the HeyDudes site and pick out a pair of shoes that work for your style. We have no idea how long this deal is going to last, but if we had to bet on it, we wouldn’t bet on it long. Trust us when we say you do not want to miss out on these offers. Your feet will thank you.

Don’t miss this running shoes sale — Nike, Adidas and more from $35
adidas running shoes

If you've been holding off on buying some fancy new running shoes, your patience has paid off. There's a fantastic shoe sale going on today that will get you some normally expensive shoes from big brands like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and more for up to half off. For instance,
Adidas Fluidflow 2.0
running shoes are only $37, down from their usual $80. This fantastic sale is happening at Going, Going, Gone, the discount store owned by Dick's Sporting Goods. Since Dick's sends their overstock and discounted shoes to Going, Going, Gone, there's no guarantee that specific running shoe deals mentioned here will stay available for very long, so hop over to their website and browse the sale before the good stuff is gone.

This sale is on both men's and women's shoes, and includes some fantastic deals on top brands. Just to start of with a bang, we named the Brooks Ghost the overall best running shoes for men. During this sale, you can get the
Adidas Fluidflow 2.0
for $90, $50 off their usual $140. You have to add it to your cart to see the sale price. Big brands like Nike are of course getting some steep cuts. Men's
Nike Winflo
running shoes are down to $51 instead of their usual $90, and women's
Nike Flex Experience 11s
are only $35, half off. Other major brands like Adidas, New Balance and Under Armour are getting big discounts too. Think almost $100 off
Under Armour Flow Velociti
, for instance.

Read more
The best loafers for men: These shoes offer a modern twist on a classic design
Pick up these flawless slip ons to elevate your shoe wardrobe

We know what you're thinking; loafers are grandpa's shoes. Well, not anymore, the best men's loafers have come back with a vengeance, and they are some of the most amazing shoes you can own. These low, laceless slip-ons look great with just about anything. But what are loafers to be worn with exactly? They are to be partnered with selvedge denim jeans, white T-shirts, oxford shirts, and more; they're about as classic as it gets.

We mean that literally—loafers have a rich history that dates back almost a century, with roots in 20th-century Ivy League style. Although today these shoes are synonymous with bourgeois leisure (and Wall Street bankers), they were initially worn by fishermen in Norway. The easy-to-wear silhouette made its way through Europe and eventually to America in the 1930s.

Read more
These are the best travel shoes (so you don’t waste any space in your luggage)
Every globetrotter needs reliable kicks for exploring In comfort
best travel shoes globe trotting guy lems boulder boot in timber edited recropped

Whether you’re roaming the ancient streets of Istanbul or pub-crawling in Paris, a good pair of shoes may arguably be the most important item a traveler can pack (or wear). On the other hand, these kicks tend to be the bulkiest item in your suitcase. Choosing wisely what to put on your feet can’t be understated. Here are the best travel shoes to consider for your next trip.

One big note here: a few of these companies are low or sold out of stock. All that we can say is that shopping requires patience nowadays. The times be what the times be.

Read more