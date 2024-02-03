 Skip to main content
Givenchy sale: 70% off t-shirts, hoodies, shoes, and more

Victoria Garcia
By
Harrods

Add a little luxury to your wardrobe with designer pieces from Givenchy. Right now, you can save hundreds of dollars on this popular French brand that will take your outfits from ordinary to extraordinary. All you have to do is head over to the Saks Fifth Avenue website to grab up to 70% off apparel and accessories from this luxurious brand.

This sale includes everything from Givenchy branded leisure sneakers and running shoes to denim and printed shorts and jackets. Most of these pieces have bold and bright colors that will help you make a style statement but for those who don’t want loud or overzealous clothing, there are a few muted and subtle apparel choices that will help you blend into the crowd. Some of these items will show you how to wear 1970s fashion in a new and modern way. Click the button below to start shopping.

What you should buy during the Givenchy sale

If you need some style inspiration, here are 10 fashion influencers to follow who can help you elevate your look. But in the meantime, anything you buy from the Givenchy sale will instantly improve your look. In the sale section, you will find wearable and classic sneakers as low as $405 as well as other trendy accessories such as bucket hats, belt bags and silver rings. Looking for stylish denim? You’ll find distressed and washed denim styles that will make a statement all on their own. If you want a more traditional denim style, here are the best jeans for men that are worth the investment.

Bright and bold jackets in unique and noteworthy materials and prints are a main part of this Givenchy sale that will help you opt for something different than a classic wool or peacoat. The sale also includes items such as graphic tees, hoodies, swim shorts and joggers that are all great additions to your closet.

Don’t sleep on this sale. Stock up on Givenchy basics and investment worthy pieces before time runs out. All you have to do is head to the Saks Fifth Avenue website to shop 70% off these great items.

Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
