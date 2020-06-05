After the senseless killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, people across the country and around the world have taken to social media and to the streets to protest and stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement to end police brutality and systemic racism. While the majority of these protests remain peaceful, some demonstrators have looted and vandalized storefronts in response to these injustices.

Shortly after the lootings, attention quickly shifted to the Fashion industry’s response to these protests, as brands’ social media followers have urged them to speak up. After Marc Jacobs’ Los Angeles store was vandalized, he quickly took to Instagram and wrote, “NEVER let them convince you that broken glass or property is violence … Property can be replaced, human lives CANNOT.”

Ahead, we highlight other menswear brands who are using their voice and resources to support social justice.

Aimé Leon Dore: The New-York based streetwear brand announced it would be supporting Children of Promise NYC, Black Visions Collective, and NAACP.

Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, Brioni, and YSL: Their parent company Kering announced it would donate an undisclosed amount to the NAACP to eliminate race-based discrimination in the U.S. along with Campaign Zero to combat police violence. The luxury conglomerate also announced it would be implementing inclusive programs to, “foster respect, equality, and fairness” in their workplace. Kering will also host a companywide day of reflection on June 4.

Amiri: The Luxury streetwear brand announced on Instagram that would be pledging $50,000 equally between the NAACP legal defense and educational fund, Black Lives Matter LA, Black Visions Collective, which will permanently be part of the brand’s budget.

APL: Footwear brand Athletic Propulsion Labs announced that they have contributed an undisclosed amount to both the Black Lives Matter and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Balenciaga: In a Twitter post, the Luxury fashion house said it would be setting up an annual donation for an undisclosed amount to the NAACP as well as a fund “in France to support local actions against racism.”

Balmain: Balmain, where Olivier Rousteing serves as head designer, announced on Twitter that it would make donations to the NAACP and France’s anti-racism foundation SOS Racisme.

Bonobos: The e-commerce-driven menswear appeal brand said it would be donating an undisclosed amount to Black Visions Collective and Campaign Zero.

Burberry: On Instagram, the British fashion house announced it would be making a donation for an undisclosed amount to Black Lives Matter.

Calvin Klein: The fashion label said on Instagram earlier this week that it will be donating an undisclosed amount to NAACP’s Legal Defense and Education Fund and the ACLU.

Canada Goose: The outerwear brand plans to donate $100,000 to both the ALCU and Canadian Civil Liberties Association. The brand has also vowed to match all employee donations made towards any charity that addresses racial injustice.

Dr. Martens: The British footwear and clothing brand said pledged $125,00 from the Dr. Martens Foundation to support causes that fight systemic racism.

Everlane: The sustainable footwear company will be donating $75,000 to the ACLU and Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization which works to end mass incarceration and racial inequality.

Express: The American fashion brand said it would donate an undisclosed amount to the NAACP.

Faherty: The lifestyle brand announced on Instagram it would be matching employee donations to A Second U Foundation, a nonprofit that helps secure employment for formerly incarcerated people. Faherty also pledged to “employ more people of color in positions of leadership” and “create paid internships for Black and Indigenous students.”

Gap, Inc.: The fashion conglomerate — which owns Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta —revealed it would be donating $250,000 to both the NAACP and to Embrace Race, a nonprofit organization that aims to foster thoughtful dialogue on race relations.

Gucci: The Italian luxury brand announced under its Gucci’s North America Changemakers Impact Fund will be donating to the NAACP, Campaign Zero, and Know Your Rights Camp.

H&M, COS, & Other Stories: Their parent company H&M inc. — committed to donating $500,000 to the NAACP, Color of Change, and the ACLU.

Herschel Supply Co.: The Canadian accessories brands said it would partner with UNCF, a nonprofit organization that funds scholarships for black students admitted to historically black colleges and universities.

Fila: The Sportswear brand announced on Instagram that it would donate $100,000 to the Black Lives Matter movement.

J. Crew: The American reatiler will donate an undisclosed amount to the ACLU, Coalition of Communities of Color, Black Lives Matter, and the NAACP.

John Elliot: The Los Angeles menswear brand agreed to donate an undisclosed amount to the ACLU and the Equal Justice Initiative.

Levi’s: The American denim powerhouse will donate $100,000 to ACLU. The Levi Strauss Foundation is also making a $100,000 grant to Live Free USA, an organization on the frontlines of social justice issues.

Lululemon: The activewear brand pledged to donate $100,00 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which helps pay bail for low-income individuals.

Saturdays NYC: The New York-based clothing and lifestyle brand pledged to donate $20,000 to the NAACP and ACLU.

Sies Marjan: The luxury fashion brand announced it will donate an undisclosed amount and team up with Scope Of Work, an organization for young creatives of color that aims to establish equality in creative industries.

Ugg, Hoka, and Teva: Their parent company Ugg inc. announced it would donate $500,000 to the NAACP, ACLU, the Center for Constitutional Rights, and American University’s Antiracist Research and Policy Center.

Uniqlo: The Japanese fashion brand will donate $100,000 to ACLU.

Vans: The California footwear and clothing company will donate $100,000 to the NAACP, $50,000 to Color of Change, a nonprofit organization that fights for racial justice.

