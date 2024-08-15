The brands have produced a merch line with portions of the sales donated to firefighting organizations

With wildfires raging across the country, the nation’s firefighters have never been more important. To support firefights, the beer brand Coors Banquet will be running a program to support firefighter organizations throughout August.

The brand’s Protect Our Protectors program includes limited edition packaging which has a QR code that customers can use to make donations to their local firefighting organizations. The program also includes a line of merchandise made with apparel brand Seager, a portion of the sales from which will be donated to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

Recommended Videos

The merch includes shirts, hat, and socks will imagery and logos inspired by firefighters, as Seager is known for its outdoor gear and rugged workwear. Extra items like work gloves will also be coming to the brands’ online stores soon, while most items can be purchased from the Seager site now.

“As wildfire season continues to grow longer, it’s more important than ever to support the brave few who run towards the fire,” said a Coors Banquet spokesperson. “As a brand with roots in wildfire country, we know firsthand how important it is to support the firefighters who have done so much to protect their communities.”

Coors Banquet says it has donated more than $2.5 million to firefighting organizations over the last 10 years, as a brand that hails from Golden, Colorado which is in the heart of wildfire country.

The Protect Our Protectors program also includes information on wildfires and their growing frequency and severity, with links to donate to state-specific organizations so you can support firefighters in your area.