Church’s holiday campaign is here and the footwear steals the show

If there’s one thing to be certain: Church’s will always deliver the ultimate luxury footwear. A pinnacle of sophisticated and high-quality design, Church’s footwear is renowned for its classic and timeless appeal. For their holiday campaign, the brand has decided to bring it to the next level with the ultimate suave collection. Mixing in British charm with regal elegance, Church’s holiday campaign highlights some of their most iconic styles that make for the perfect footwear option for any formal event. Featuring patent leather shoes to velvet slippers, there’s plenty to pick from in their newest Holiday campaign. Highlighting the need to have fun during the holiday season, these picks are perfect for anyone looking to make their winter season joyous.

Church’s 2024 Holiday Campaign

Shot in St. Giles House in Dorset, this campaign is about the English elegance we all know and recognize. Via upbeat and perfectly joyous video, Church’s highlighted all the iconic silhouettes they’re known for. Taking center stage is the brand’s Whaley Patent Leather Oxford designed to be worn with classic tuxedos and formalwear. For a fun alternative, the brand’s Sovereign Velvet Crown Loafer gives your holiday looks a more laidback and texturized feel. Also included in the campaign is Church’s Shannon 50th anniversary Polished Binder Derby shoe. Released in honor of the brand’s 50th-anniversary celebration earlier this year, this timeless Derby shoe is a balanced pick for those wanting formal footwear that is versatile for other uses.

Church’s Arran Nappa Leather Slipper offers users the perfect casual slipper for Christmas morning for daily use but is still sophisticated enough to use outside your home. The footwear in Church’s 2024 Holiday Campaign ranges from $650 to $1550 and is available via the brand’s web store. While trends can come and go, classic styles like those in Church’s Holiday Campaign remain the best investment for your wardrobe.

