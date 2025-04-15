 Skip to main content
Chevrolet, Devin Booker, and Nike produce the ultimate collaboration

When it comes to footwear collaborations, it’s not uncommon to find the most unexpected pairings come together. Whether it’s two brands you wouldn’t expect or a celebrity pairing you didn’t see coming, shoe partnerships have produced many surprising projects. Although the duo of current Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker and Nike isn’t farfetched to imagine, this partnership adds a twist with the participation of Chevrolet. Along with the auto company, Nike and Devin Booker have unveiled a new campaign that brings a new look to two of their coolest silhouettes. With these new silhouettes, the campaign showcases a series of hues that range from a mossy green to a golden yellow. While the partnership of this trio seems out of the norm, the result is certainly the chic sneaker design we would expect from Nike. 

Chevrolet x Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 & Blazer Low

Not every day do you see an automobile company participate in a footwear campaign with an NBA player and an athletic brand. However, the trio has unveiled a remix of two of Nike’s lifestyle silhouettes for this one-of-a-kind partnership. The first comes from the Nike Book 1, Devin Booker’s signature shoe. With its signature brown color showcased in a shaggy suede upper, the shoe features a blue Chevrolet logo at the tongue and a white branding along the heel and sockliner. In this design, the trio adopted the theme of “The Heartbeat of America,” which is evident in the packaging and tongue tag. 

The second sneaker of the collaboration is a reiteration of the brand’s Blazer Lows. The campaign’s Blazer Lows feature the Chevy branding along the tongue tag and sockliner, while a “BOOK” text is found on the heel tab. A silver hangtag adorns the sneaker, which showcases the Chevy logo. This sneaker is available in two hues and pays homage to Booker’s 1972 Chevrolet Blazer with an apt “Surf Blue” colorway. The three sneakers will be available via Nike SNKRS on April 22. The Blazer Lows will retail for $100, while Book 1 will cost $150.

