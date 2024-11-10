Take Bonobos from the airport to the boardroom

Bonobos is one of the premier menswear providers on the market. They are one of the go-to destinations for the man who doesn’t want to feel constricted when they get dressed for the day. Their process to get you outfitted to the nines is a little jarring at first; walking into a store with only one size of every garment only to try on basics to get the sizing right and order what you want. It may sound a little different, but the truth is, it is unfathomably convenient. You can order an entire wardrobe without carrying a thing home. Now, the Bonobos Empire Super 150 suit is the newest offering that takes your wardrobe from stellar to out of this world.

While this isn’t the first suit offered b Bonobos, it stands above the others for one very important reason.

From the airport to the boardroom

Bonobos already offers a stellar collection of suits in its Jetsetter line. Fantastic colors and masculine aesthetics have taken men to the top of their sartorial goals. While these suits are the perfect garment for the cocktail and business casual wardrobe, the new Super 150s wool creates the perfect upgrade for the guy who needs to make a statement in the boardroom.

If you are unfamiliar with wool quality, the quick and dirty information dump is that Super 150 is on the higher end of the wool quality scale, while the majority of your everyday work suits are in the ballpark of Super 120.

Specs Super 150s wool Fully Canvased Pick stitching Bemberg sleeve lining

