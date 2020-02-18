7 Money Clips to Help You Ditch Your Bulky Wallet

Back in the day, all a man needed was a money clip to keep his cash organized, intact, and secure, and now all most people carry is their debit card, their credit card, and maybe a small stash of cash. If you’ve noticed your wallet getting in the way of you sitting down comfortably or you simply don’t feel the need for all that extra junk, our roundup of the best money clips has everything from elegant picks and old school classics to help simplify and minimize your daily baggage.

For the No-Extra-Baggage Man

CL CARBONLIFE Money Clip

One of the reasons you’re switching to a money clip is to downsize your baggage and weight, right? Well, if you want to do it the right way, a carbon fiber money clip is going to be lighter than a feather and will still offer the stealthy, carrying security you desire. CL CARBONLIFE offers an extremely lightweight, affordable, and durable money clip that’ll hold your cash and credit cards safely, while also providing you with enough chic style to make you happy to pull it out of your back pocket at any time of the day.

For the Security Man

The Ridge Slim Metal Wallet With Money Clip

Though this money carrier is considered a wallet, The Ridge designed its metal wallet with a slender body that is small and light enough to pass as a minimal money clip. The added space is provided specifically for your credit cards and identification, but it also was designed for more function. For those weary of pesky scammers, the metal body of this wallet and money clip was crafted to protect your cards from even the most powerful RFID chip readers.

For the Budgeting Man

Alaska Bear Money Clip

When you think of what a money clip looks like, chances are the Alaska Bear design seen above is what you see. This money clip is the epitome of what a great money clip should offer: durable stainless steel construction, a luxuriously smooth and stylish appearance, and enough carrying capacity for a wad of cash and other necessities. We love the minimalistic yet modish look because it’s more than just a way to carry your money; it’s an affordable option for carrying your cash and cards in a way that makes you look distinguished and refined, whether you whip it out for buying you coworkers lunch or taking the family out for the day.

Editors' Recommendations