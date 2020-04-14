Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the world is adjusting to the “new normal” of life indoors to avoid further spreading the virus. This shift has affected the way we eat, socialize, and (my specialty) — dress. Suddenly, calculating an outfit went from a creative process of sleek, polished, and professional looks to, “How many days can I wear these sweatsuits?!”
But a lighthearted upshot of this pandemic is that thanks to Instagram, we’re seeing that celebrities are just like us, working from home in comfortable and fashionable quarantine clothes. Ahead are some of our favorite star-studded fits, and where to cop them. Feel free to jot down a few notes for tomorrow’s outfit of the day. You might feel a tad bit more productive and eager to speak up on those Zoom meetings.
Alex Rodriguez
A-Rod’s work-from-home strategy involves keeping his fans engaged with daily live streams. While he rocks his comfy quarantine clothes, he shows us that sweatpants can look sleek when you keep them simple. The best way to top them off? A fresh pair of kicks.
Get the Look: Alma Mater Footwear, Gamma 4
Ryan Seacrest
The TV and radio host extraordinaire shows how to “fight calories with calories” in his workout-from-the-kitchen Instagram post. His matching pinstripe tracksuit somehow doubles as sophisticated loungewear, even while lunging with pineapple weights.
Get the Look: ASOS Tracksuit
Henry Golding
Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding’s quarantine activity includes fostering a little pup named Stella. We love his weekend casual fit: a solid utility shirt worn over a cotton T-shirt. Take notes from Golding if you need a little boost to get off the couch and into productivity mode. Next thing you know, you’ll be signing up to foster your own dog.
Get the Look: AllSaints Spotter Shirt
Will Smith
When you make an outfit monochromatic (no matter what it is) it suddenly levels up your fashion game. Will Smith, the unofficial king of tracksuits, shows us that the athletic ensemble is a great pair to any at-home work situation, with the benefit of being ready to take a dance break at any moment. Don’t forget the funky socks!
Get the Look: Adidas Originals Superstar Track Jacket
Justin Bieber
Leave it to Biebs to show off his quarantine looks via TikTok. Before coronavirus, the singer had already mastered the art of what we’re all now wearing – oversized hoodies and sweats – by adding his signature swagger. A bright-colored hoodie or a fun tie-dye print could inspire your next quarantine hobby of learning this choreography.
Get the Look: Todd Snyder + Champion Popover Hoodie
Pharrell
It may surprise you to see a pair of novel Crocs on this list of “stylish” celebs. The well-known hospital shoe has actually been having a fashion moment over the decade. They were even championed on the runways of Balenciaga and Christopher Kane. We call this, normcore style – too comfortable to be fashion-forward, which makes them ironically cool (see: Dad sneakers). Better yet, the brand has pledged to make significant daily donations to health care workers on the front lines of COVID-19.
Get the look: Crocs Classic Clog
Ian Somerhalder
During the pandemic, Ian Somerhalder is using his platform to shed light and gratitude towards those working on the front lines, especially on World Health Day. His fit remains simple in a neutral tee and trucker hat. We’re not saying he hasn’t washed his hair in a few days, but if he didn’t, we would never know. If you too are skipping out on the shampoo during quarantine, grab a kitschy cap to hide those greasy locks.
Get the Look: Parks Project Leave It Better Tree Patch Hat
John Mayer
Take notes from John Mayer for how to turn your basic tee into a calculated outfit real quick (even if it is just for a 30-minute Zoom meeting). An army jacket is so versatile and is something every man should have in his closet, even in quarantine.
Get the Look: 7 For All Mankind Zigzag Jacquard Military Shirt Jacket
