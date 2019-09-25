Everyone’s assuredly got a go-to pair of dark blue denim. But what about slim black jeans? This style move was once seen as the provenance of rock stars and punk rockers only, but the best black jeans offer something for everyone. Especially as we move into fall, black jeans are the right way to put a spin on classics like a waxed trucker jacket or a chambray shirt. They’re just as versatile as your favorite blue jeans, particularly when they come in a tailored cut and are made with quality cotton fabric. Wear them with a classic pocket tee, take ‘em for a spin with a henley and chukka boots this fall, or try them out with a navy cotton blazer and a white Oxford shirt — the best black jeans are here for the season, folks.

Kodenko Leo Slim Jeans

Kicking off our list of the best black denim? A pair that’s got the specs to make any denim lover proud, from the use of premium Italian Candiani denim to the handcrafted, garment-dyed, and stonewashed construction. The resulting denim features a classic straight waist and slim fit through the hip and thigh — in short, these are perhaps the most versatile pair on this list, made by hand every step of the way in a burgeoning denim hotspot: Los Angeles.

BLDWN Modern Slim Jean

Speaking of West Coast-based brands making stellar denim, BLDWN comes through with a striking pair of pleasingly vintage-inspired black jeans, made from premium Japanese stretch comfort denim.

Mott and Bow Slim Barclay Denim

With a free home try-on program and a range of fits and colors, Mott and Bow is making it easy for the modern man to shop for the best black denim on the market. Priced competitively and featuring crucial stretch for all-day wear, these slick black jeans are even suitable to wear to the office.

Outerknown Slim Fit S.E.A. Ambassador Jeans

There’s a crop of brands dedicated to style and sustainability in equal measure, and when it comes to the denim industry, Outerknown is focused on eco-conscious production every step of the way. The brand’s line of S.E.A. Jeans is made with less water than your average pair, and the resulting jeans, like the slim Ambassador Jeans, are highly stylish on top of that.

Levi’s 512 Slim Taper Fit Men’s Jeans

We’d be remiss to put together a feature on the best black denim and not include the pioneering brand that brought jeans to the forefront for stylish American consumers in the first place. The 512 Slim Taper offers a tailored-but-not-too-tight fit, made all the better by top-notch construction and a rich black color that’ll only get better the more you wear these jeans.

