Daniel Ashley Co wants you to live like a King in pure opulence and style

Imagine owning fashionable items that offer royal luxury and transcend the average apparel experience. That’s the idea behind Daniel Ashley Co., a members-only bespoke fashion house offering the “best a King can get.” What does that mean exactly? We’re talking about the world’s rarest and most elegant pieces constructed with the finest fibers, metals, and marble possible. For example, a $10,000 pair of boxers. Every piece of the undergarments mentioned above is handcrafted, for the owner, in Italy. Only ten pairs have been produced featuring some of Earth’s rarest materials. That particular design offers 24-karat gold thread, solid 18-karat gold buttons, and 100% Vicuña wool material. It’s pretty wild, yes, but it’s also one of the most iconic and elegant pieces of apparel you’ll ever see.

Here to discuss its eclectic mix of elegant and royal garments is Daniel Livschitz, the founder of Daniel Ashley Co. He sat down with resident interviewer Dan Gaul to discuss all things brand and opulence.

It takes a village of genuine artisans

“Whether they come from this world or that, we are interested in bringing in an amalgamation of incredible people that strive and seek the pursuit of luxury, the absolute pinnacle of creation.”

Starting with the important questions, Gaul asks how many people were involved in the founding of Daniel Ashley Co, given that each release is extremely collaborative. It’s an impressive venture involving some of the finest master crafters in the world.

“So we started the company with three co-founders, with a fourth closely joining, as almost we could say, between a co-founder and our first hire. It has since then grown dramatically to quite a few artisans, what we call individual ‘royal partners,’ and a network of individuals that help bring together each production and series from across the U.S., UK, France, Italy, Japan, and expanding,” Livschitz says.

Gaul also asks if brand collaborators have ownership over the clothing and product releases.

“These are not owners of the brand as much as they are partners for individual releases,” Livschitz explains. “We try with every single production and each collection we take on [to] truly find who are the multi-generational artisans. The experts in each individual craft that we can bring together to make this international symposium of artisans, that truly come together to make a world record-breaking production.”

But what is the vision of Daniel Ashley Company? What is the ultimate goal they have taken upon themselves to achieve?

Livschitz describes it as a “members-only bespoke lifestyle and fashion house,” which exclusively produces curated “record-breaking experiences.”

He continues, “Within the world [of the brand] we have these three subsidiaries. We have Daniel Ashley Co apparel, which is almost our concept car division, which solely focuses on bringing together record-breaking productions in the world of fashion and artistry, that essentially reinvent fundamental staples. We also have the Daniel Ashley Co Textiles, which began as our R&D department, to create the future fibers of ultra-luxury fashion. And our Daniel Ashley Co Lifestyle division, which focuses on adjacent collaborations, allows our members and reciprocal members of other members-only houses to be able to experience these otherwise ungettable curations.”

These are never-before-seen creations of opulence and luxury, achieved through the support and craftsmanship of true experts and artisans in the business, upholding practices that date back centuries, even to Incan royalty.

A distinguished members-only fashion experience curator

While the future of ultra-luxury is bright, and Livschitz even comments on the growing competition in the space, it all hearkens back to the roots of ancient royalty, with beginnings that truly were about creating items for royal families and houses. Luxury fashion is a timeless art, as Daniel Ashley Co aptly points out, but really, these pieces are for the “next generation of royalty,” which may well include you.

“We are honoring the history and the legacy of this level of craftsmanship but we’re also bringing together, essentially, the new tools of the world.”

Over the years, things have changed, and the focus has been less and less on these exquisite and unique pieces of art. As Gaul says, “If you think about the evolution of our society, that artistry has kind of waned.”

Livschitz says, “We are honoring the history and the legacy of this level of craftsmanship but we’re also bringing together, essentially, the new tools of the world. Which is to be able to bring together this international symposium, these people that, because of geography, because of distance, because of culture, because of tradition, they’ve been working on separate projects and separate fields with an overlapping space. We’re actually providing this platform to combine all of these individual artisans to create a truly record-breaking production.”

The unboxing of a lifetime

Exploring its releases, Livschitz brings attention to the brand’s Series I Ensemble.

“We continue to call it Series I because it is not in work of bespoke fashion. That happens to be the medium that it takes, but, in the same way that a Michelin Star dinner is not intended to just make you full. Sure, it has food, but food and presentation and atmosphere is simply the medium for which this artistic message and this exploration throughout culture, ingredients, history — the style and message of the chef — gets relayed,” he says.

Each release is about the sum of its parts or rather the entire experience. Every owner of the Daniel Ashley Co Series I gets an exclusive reference on the history and making of the related products, a coffee table book if you will. It delves into the full timeline of every single component assembled in Series I, beginning in 1938 with the actual sourcing of the Vicuña wool collected in Peru.

Of course, to get the production, of which there are a limited number — ten total — you have to be an exclusive member of the Daniel Ashley Company. You can apply for consideration at any time, but the aim is to bring together “a collective of the most refined connoisseurs from around the globe.”

It’s not about a prohibitive entry fee like most country clubs or exclusive memberships, but instead finding those who are genuinely interested in owning history, and iconic art from the bespoke fashion house.

“Whether they come from this world or that, we are interested in bringing in an amalgamation of incredible people that strive and seek the pursuit of luxury, the absolute pinnacle of creation,” Livschitz says.

As always, we highly recommend watching the full interview which extensively explores the Daniel Ashley Company and its current offerings. If nothing else, it’s an interesting examination of the thriving world of extravagant artistry.