Baltic Enduropale Edition: Where motorsports meet horological craftsmanship

The Baltic Hermétique Dual Time Enduropale Edition merges motorsports with horology.

Enduropale is a 50-year-old motocross competition featuring over 2,000 motorcycle riders fighting for glory. Taking place on the beaches in France, it’s an adrenaline-inducing sport.

Featuring a 37 mm casing, the new Baltic timepiece has a compact design, which is perfect for different wrist sizes. Apart from the ergonomic aspect, the stainless steel casing also adds to the overall look, thanks to the high-quality finish that reflects light in a subtle and stylish manner.

Since this timepiece was designed with sandy beaches in mind, it features a double-domed sapphire glass that can withstand everything, from huge pebbles to fine particles that might come into contact with the front face during a high-endurance race.

The dial is characterized by a grey shade—a perfect background for white hour markers. The dark color also accentuates other white elements, such as the hour hand and the minutes hand. A few sections have contrasting colors to add some character to the whole look and make the front face look more lively. The colors run from the 12 o’clock denotation to the 3 o’clock denotation.

It’s also worth noting that the ‘Enduropale’ logo sits above the 6 o’clock denotation and complements other shades.

When it comes to the overall performance, this new Baltic watch draws energy from the Miyota 9039—a premium caliber with a 42-hour power reserve.

Only 200 pieces will be rolled out into the market and each will retail at $630—an affordable price tag for a limited edition Baltic watch.