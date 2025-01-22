 Skip to main content
Balenciaga gives Mondays a new meaning with their latest release

Balenciaga releases new sneaker

product photo of back heel of black balenciaga shoe
Balenciaga / Balenciaga

Let’s face it: Mondays are typically everyone’s least favorite day. However, when it comes to footwear, it might just become your favorite leather sneaker. Thanks to the fashion house Balenciaga, Mondays are getting a brand new meaning and full of luxury. Balenciaga is releasing its latest design, Mondays, as part of its continued growth of lifestyle sneakers. The Monday shoe adds luxury to your everyday outfit with its unique brand concept and premium materials. While the sneaker might not solve all of your Monday blues, it’s certainly one way to make the day chicer. Far from Balenciaga’s previous releases, the Monday shoes are closer to your typical chunky sneaker yet still have the renowned brand’s touch. 

Balenciaga’s Monday shoes

overhead product photo of black balenciaga sneaker
Balenciaga / Balenciaga

Balenciaga has crafted black and white options for their new Monday shoes using cowskin and polyester materials. Using a futuristic and bulky silhouette, the Monday shoe incorporates features from traditional athletic shoes to create a stylish and technical lifestyle sneaker. Featuring raw edges, visible stitching, and 3B sports icon artwork, this sneaker is impactful yet sleek in its statement. While Balenciaga has previously made waves with bold sneaker choices, the Monday shoe makes a bigger impact by letting its craftsmanship and details do the talking. Inside the shoe is a foam insole that still delivers the expected quality you seek in your everyday shoe. Available via Balenciaga’s web store for $995, the Monday shoe is a subdued choice for the luxury house. The Monday shoe utilizes cutting-edge details and silhouettes to create a futuristic shoe that can easily earn a spot in your wardrobe for many seasons.

Shop Monday shoes Now

