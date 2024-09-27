A new blue forged carbon makes its debut in the royal oak concept collection

Launched in 2002, the Royal Oak Concept is popularly known for its innovative features. As a collection that’s centered around innovation, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak timepieces are constructed with unique materials, from silicon, ceramic, and stainless steel to titanium. If a watch from this series is not manufactured with advanced materials, then there’s a high chance that the design will compensate for that.

The latest model in the Royal Oak Concept collection is made from a sophisticated and advanced carbon material as a result of chroma forged technology. In 2007, AP launched the first watch model to be manufactured from forged carbon. Basically, it’s a material that comes with shorter carbon strands for added strength and durability.

Recommended Videos

“After five years of research and development, we are proud to present a brand-new generation of forged carbon, which can be colored while retaining its excellent mechanical properties,” said Lucas Raggi, AP’s development director.

One of the most unique features of the chroma-forged carbon material is the colored fibers, which are strategically placed on different spots to create a unique pattern. Featuring a casing that measures 43 mm by 17.4 mm, the 2024 Royal Oak timepiece glows in the dark, thanks to the luminous pigmentation. Apart from that, it comes with an octagonal ceramic bezel that’s well-polished for a modern allure.

While the dial is black in color, it also has some blue hues to complement the casing.

The Royal Oak is also equipped with AP’s Calibre 4407 automatic movement, which dates back to 2019. Since it’s manufactured from a unique carbon material, this timepiece costs $206,000.

Learn More