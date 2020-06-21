Amazon Big Style Sale 2020: All The Best Deals, All In One Place

Amazon has announced that its inaugural Big Style Sale 2020 — also known as the Amazon Summer Sale 2020 — will kick off on June 22. Here’s everything you need to know about the newly-established, fashion-focused online shopping bonanza, including how long it will run and what will be on offer (spoiler: Clothing, shoes, and other style accessories).

What Is The Amazon Big Style Sale 2020?

Amazon’s Big Style Sale was created to fill the space between when Prime Day 2020 should have taken place (July 2020) and when it will actually happen (September 2020). Unlike Prime Day, though, the Big Style Sale won’t see must-have tech like iPads and MacBooks in the discount bin; instead it is focused on fashion from the likes of Calvin Klein and J.Crew.

Think of it as Prime Day, but for clothes.

How Long Will The Amazon Big Style Sale 2020 Last?

It’s tough to say, really. The Amazon Big Style Sale 2020 is the first Big Style Sale the retailer has held, and it hasn’t detailed how long it will last. If it has been modeled on Prime Day, though (and there’s no reason to assume it hasn’t been), it could last anywhere from 24 to 36 hours. Who knows? Maybe it’ll be a full two-day event. We’ll have to wait and see.

What Amazon Big Style Sale 2020 Deals Can We Expect?

The Amazon Big Style Sale 2020 will include accessories, clothing, and shoes for men, women, and children alike from brands like Calvin Klein, Champion, J.Crew, and Lacoste. We should also see discounts on higher-end labels, such as Alpha Industries, Armani, Hugo Boss, Levi’s, and Stella McCartney. Of course, some of Amazon’s own brands will also make an appearance.

Here are some fast-action links so you can shop the sale as soon as it starts:

In typical fashion (pun intended), The Manual will be on hand when the Big Style Sale 2020 starts to help you find all of the best deals — so be sure to check back on June 22 to find out exactly what’s on offer. In the meantime, why not sign up for the Amazon Prime free trial (if you aren’t already a subscriber) so you can enjoy free next-day delivery on whatever you order.

