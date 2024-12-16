Altra debuts a rare new collaboration with ROA

Although it’s rare to find Altra partnering with other brands, their latest collaboration with ROA seems to have been worth the wait. Along with the Italian brand ROA, Altra is releasing a new co-designed trail shoe full of all the technical features you need for outdoor activities. Because Altra doesn’t participate in many collaborations, there was no doubt this sneaker would impress. Made to blend with nature, the new sneaker is about functional footwear that can comfortably take you anywhere. Available in an Earth-toned color combination with hues such as dark brown, black, olive green, and muted yellow, this shoe is ideal for outdoorsmen looking for a go-to sneaker to reach for time after time.

ROA x Altra Timp 5 GTX

Crafted using waterproof, windproof, and breathable GORE-TEX uppers to protect the foot, the Timp 5 GTX sneakers utilize some of the latest footwear technology that helps improve performance. Using the Vibram Megagrip outsole, the sneaker comes equipped with maximum traction in any terrain or environment. The inside of the shoe comes ready with Altra’s EGO MAX midsole foam, which adds cushioning for durability and extra bounce in each step. As a bonus, the Timp 5 GTX sneaker includes a roomier toe box and zero-drop platform for even more toe support. This new trail sneaker is available now via Altra’s web store at $195. Although plenty of trail sneakers on the market offer diverse features and designs, the Timp 5 GTX is a true outdoor shoe made for durability and comfort. Since Altra is not known for being a frequent collaborator, their partnership with ROA is a unique opportunity to include a unique shoe into your lineup.

Shop Now