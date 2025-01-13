Accutron DNA series: A modern twist on a legendary watch brand

Table of Contents Table of Contents Design and aesthetics The watch face Band and comfort Overall look and wearability Conclusion

If you’re familiar with the Accutron watch brand, you already know about their rich history — not just in innovation, but in style. They introduced the first fully electronic watch in 1960. Throughout the 1960s, their mechanisms were used to keep time in U.S. satellites and on various NASA space missions, paving the way for the modern era of electronic and quartz timekeeping. And the brand has continued to release modern watches inspired by their rich heritage.

Design and aesthetics

Accutron continues that tradition with the Accutron DNA series, having introduced four new colors in July 2024: green, blue, orange, and red. We had the opportunity to experience the red model firsthand. Each version of the DNA line offers distinct accent combinations, adding to their individuality. While the case is stainless steel on all models, the finish and tone differ based on the chosen strap.

Green model: Stainless-steel case, subtle silver-gray open-worked dial, polished silver-tone hands, and green accents on the outer hour/minute ring.

Stainless-steel case, subtle silver-gray open-worked dial, polished silver-tone hands, and green accents on the outer hour/minute ring. Blue model: Stainless-steel case with rose-gold and gray tones, black open-worked dial, rose-gold tone hands, and a muted gray hour/minute ring.

Stainless-steel case with rose-gold and gray tones, black open-worked dial, rose-gold tone hands, and a muted gray hour/minute ring. Red model: Stainless-steel case finished in matte black and soft gray, matte black open-worked dial, and hands paired with a gray hour/minute ring.

Stainless-steel case finished in matte black and soft gray, matte black open-worked dial, and hands paired with a gray hour/minute ring. Orange model: Stainless-steel case in gray and deep blue, blue open-worked dial, silver-tone hands, and a subtle silver-gray accent on the hour/minute ring.

The watch face

Beyond the color, the most striking feature is the visible electrostatic movement. First launched by Accutron in 2020, this system uses your own movements to spin two tiny turbines between electrodes, generating electrostatic energy stored in an accumulator. That energy powers two motors: an electrostatic motor for a remarkably smooth second hand and a step motor for the hour and minute hands.

What does this mean for the wearer? Simply put, it’s captivating to watch. The movement is mesmerizing, highly accurate, and filled with clever technology. For instance, if you remove the watch, the second hand pauses at the 12 o’clock position to conserve power until it’s worn again.

Band and comfort

The bands are bold and eye-catching, making it hard to overlook anyone wearing one of these watches. The strap feels rugged, high-quality, and comfortable. However, I did have an issue with the clasp staying closed throughout the day, which was concerning. I worried that the watch might fall off without my noticing, potentially damaging it. This problem may have been unique to the specific watch I tested since I couldn’t find similar complaints online.

Overall look and wearability

From business attire to casual weekends, the Accutron DNA can complement a range of personal styles. Each bold color offers a statement piece that stands out, especially the red model I tested. I enjoyed playing with contrasting outfits to make the watch truly pop. Aside from the clasp issue, it felt comfortable and well-balanced on my wrist.

Conclusion

The Accutron DNA embodies personality and performance. Its electrostatic energy movement is a conversation starter, and the modern, fashionable design makes it an ideal piece for collectors and enthusiasts alike. If you’re drawn to the distinctive look of these new DNA models, don’t wait — they’re limited to 100 pieces per color at $3,500 USD. Accutron continues to release new DNA models, so keep an eye out for upcoming colors that might suit you even better.