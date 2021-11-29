With the season of delicious and not-so-nutritious foods coming soon, now is the best time to check out a killer Cyber Monday Air Fryer Deal that will transform your kitchen. Right now, you can grab this Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer for just $79 from Walmart, marked down $50 from $129. For something that is so multi-functional and adaptive to speed up your cooking times, this is a fantastic Cyber Monday deal to take advantage of. Let’s get into what this Cyber Monday Air Fryer deal can offer you.

Selected as the best overall air fryer oven to buy in 2021, the Instant Pot Vortex is an accumulation of cooking power that has been perfected over years of refinement. Since the air frying community has really started to pick up in recent years, air fryers have been getting more and more attention, thus some really awesome upgrades are the result. With the Instant Pot Vortex, you can air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, and rotisserie any food you like, even a chicken that can fit into a 10-quart space. The reliable and perfected EvenCrisp technology is guaranteed to give you a sublimely goldened and crispy outcome each and every time.

If you’re in a rush, your Instant Pot Vortex will help you right along. With little to no preheating time and reduced time for cooking, you can have roasted potatoes, enough french fries for the whole family, or even a cake when you use the bake feature. Is it really true that air-fried food is healthier for you? The Instant Pot Vortex delivers deliciously fried foods to you all while using 95% less oil in the process, giving you peace of mind while you snack on those delicious fried foods for the holidays so long as the portions are limited. Speaking of the holidays: when you have friends and family over this season, your new Instant Pot Vortex will handle up to and exceeding eight servings to get the snacks out for the hungry guests.

With Instant Pot Vortex’s simple, touch-screen programming, there’ll be less stress for your meals if you decide to select one of the seven click-and-go options that make your food prep a breeze. Including a non-stick drip pan and two perforated cooking trays, a cooking rack, stainless-steel rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit and forks, and lift tool, your new kitchen tool will do the work for you, allowing you more time to spend with your guests. If it sounds like a lot to clean, it actually isn’t. With its easy-to-clean, removable pieces, you won’t waste any time cleaning or making a mass for later.

When Does This Cyber Monday Air Fryer Deal End?

Technically, it ends at midnight tonight, but that doesn’t mean that an incredible Air Fryer deal like this one should be waited on too long. It was recently reported from Adobe Analytics that retailers are running out of stock faster than pre-pandemic days, saying that number has jumped 124% on out-of-stock alerts and continually rising. Due to this and the increasingly high volume of online shoppers looking for sales, we highly recommend taking advantage of this opportunity as soon as possible. The good news is, since so many retailers are currently bogged down with a surplus of orders, your order will take time to process. This will give you some time after your purchase to really consider if this revolutionary kitchen machine is a good choice for you. Not to mention Walmart’s free 90-day return window, giving you even more time to decide if you’re ready for such an upgrade.

